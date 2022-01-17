Home > Beauty & Grooming > The best at-home beauty products to get you through another Hong Kong lockdown
The best at-home beauty products to get you through another Hong Kong lockdown
17 Jan 2022

The best at-home beauty products to get you through another Hong Kong lockdown

Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
It’s happened again. Another few weeks of lockdown: No gyms, no cinemas and — worst of all — no beauty parlours.  

With the chilly weather still upon us, here are our top picks for some self-love in the beauty department until we can, once again, enter the beloved treatment rooms of our favourite spas.

Header image courtesy of Sulwhasoo.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum

1 /6

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum

As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure. However, if you do happen to require a major pick-me-up, Sulwhasoo’s Concentrated Ginseng line is a crowd favourite for very good reason. The Renewing Serum feels rich and nourishing but sinks in surprisingly quick for an instant hydrating, glowing finish

Lyma Laser

2 /6

Lyma Laser

Featuring a 500mW laser — for comparison, most at-home lasers range from just five to 20MW in strength — the Lyma has been touted as being the best at-home laser product on the market. Yes, it’s a 20-minute time commitment every day, but if the before-and-after photos are anything to go by, this might just be the product you need this lockdown.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask

3 /6

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask

Sweep this on after a quick shower or luxurious bath to immediately calm irritation. Aloe vera and chamomile stands at the forefront of the ingredient list, providing a much-needed moisture boost after a long day.

PMD Clean Pro RQ Facial Cleansing Device

4 /6

PMD Clean Pro RQ Facial Cleansing Device

It’s not a massage from a professional beautician, sure, but it’s almost as good. On top of four different modes of strength and rhythm, the back side of the head is also embedded with a crystal that heats up with a touch of a button — aiding in optimal product absorption. 

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

5 /6

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Lest we forget our body, we‘ve put our trust into the team who created the ‘Greatest Skincare of All Time’ to work their magic on our dehydrated limbs. Their star ingredient, the patented TFC8®, promotes healthy skin by reactivating skin cells, preventing the signs of aging.

Moroccanoil Magic Of Repair Set

6 /6

Moroccanoil Magic Of Repair Set

Featuring a gently cleansing shampoo, restorative hair mask, heat-protectant spray and treatment oil, this all-in-one set from Morrocanoil pampers your hair from suds to style and beyond.

