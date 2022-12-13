Best in Beauty: Our 7 favourite products we used this month

If I could only choose one product to try this Christmas, it would be Estee Lauder’s signature Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex. I received the iconic 50ml brown bottle as part of the brand’s Enchanted! Gifts of Wonder holiday skincare collection, and well, I guess I’m never looking back. The anti-ageing serum is just short of life-changing, with claims to boost collagen production and skin cell renewal. I swear my skin is firmer, bouncier and more youthful now that I’m a regular user, but I guess I’ll report back in a few years and you can let me know if I still look as young as ever :)

Jokes aside, I love that the serum is tested on Chinese women living in China. I feel like a lot of skincare products are catered for caucasian skin, so Estee Lauder creating this serum specifically for East Asians makes me want to support the brand even more. — Charmaine Ng, Editor