Best in Beauty: Our 7 favourite products we used this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The best beauty products we used this month:
If I could only choose one product to try this Christmas, it would be Estee Lauder’s signature Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex. I received the iconic 50ml brown bottle as part of the brand’s Enchanted! Gifts of Wonder holiday skincare collection, and well, I guess I’m never looking back. The anti-ageing serum is just short of life-changing, with claims to boost collagen production and skin cell renewal. I swear my skin is firmer, bouncier and more youthful now that I’m a regular user, but I guess I’ll report back in a few years and you can let me know if I still look as young as ever :)
Jokes aside, I love that the serum is tested on Chinese women living in China. I feel like a lot of skincare products are catered for caucasian skin, so Estee Lauder creating this serum specifically for East Asians makes me want to support the brand even more. — Charmaine Ng, Editor
When it comes to Aesop’s new holiday collection, I’ll wax poetic the whole night long, so please bare with me. I’ve been a fan of the brand since like, the ancient times, but it wasn’t until recently that I really began incorporating more of its products in my life.
This November/December, I basically fell in love with the Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser, which came as a part of a trio in the “Precipitous” Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Skin Care Kit. Made especially to help maintain clean skin in urban environments, it’s a clarifying formulation that not only removes surface impurities but also offers mild exfoliation from Lactic Acid. If you’re looking for a new cleanser for winter, this is it. — CN
The newest addition to Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar line is the Biome Balance Glow Serum, a lightweight, hydrating product that claims to deliver 24 hours of skin barrier protection. Now, I don’t have a microscope so I can’t tell you how well protected my face is, but I can safely confirm, after a month’s usage, that my skin feels better hydrated and just healthier in general. I typically pat on a quarter-size amount to my skin after cleansing, wait for it to absorb, then top it up with a moisturiser. — CN
After being pleasantly surprised by Sephora Collection’s Ultra Glow Serum last month, I found myself excited to try the brand’s toner from the same line. I wasn’t looking for something that would blow me away; just a product that would soothe my skin after a cleanse and maybe help clear it of any remaining makeup. This was exactly what the Ultra Glow Toner With Vitamins C & E delivered — an unscented formula that claims to brighten and tone, my skin felt comfortable after each use and appeared shinier and smoother after just a week. For HK$140, this product really can’t be beat. Highly recommend. — CN
I’ve always loved the minimal aesthetics, natural ingredients and hygge philosophy of Swedish brands, so when I saw that wellness and beauty company L:a Bruket was opening a new store in Hong Kong, I had to check it out. A product in particular that I fell in love with was the sea salt scrub from the “body reset — elder” set. I’ve always thought that body exfoliators were a summertime item that could dry out the skin. Little did I know that it’s even more crucial that we scrub off the dead skin cells during winter so that our body can become more absorbent to moisturisers. This natural scrub with a high-density blend of sea salt and almond oil deeply nourishes and leaves you with ultra-smooth skin. It also smells like a spa treatment! My plan for the holidays is to use this and pretend I’m at a Swedish spa resort. Not too bad. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager
It’s never too late to start preventing hair loss, especially when you’re a regular bleacher like me. My scalp is extra sensitive, so when I pick out hair care products, I always go for chemical-free. The Leonor Greyl “Tonique Vivifiant” is a leave-in treatment spray that helps fight hair thinning. With words like “vegan” and “95% natural ingredients” in its description, I was immediately sold. Its lightweight texture is perfect for my easily-greased-up hair. Even though I still have to vacuum off the hair on my bathroom floor, it doesn’t take as long now! — LL
I don’t know about you, but I prefer to keep my makeup regime simple and fuss-free. For lippies, my recent go-to has been the Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain. The formulation isn’t sticky, the application is smooth and the colour is buildable. Also, the product genuinely creates a lasting and vibrant stain on your lips. Trust me, I’ve intentionally checked after having a drink or two (or three).
Additionally formulated with squalene, the product will also help your lips stay soft and supple during the cooler months! If you have a tanner skin tone than mine, I’d personally recommend the Berry Banger shade. It really gives you that “natural lip colour but better” look! — Madeleine Mak, Editorial Intern