Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite products we used this month

Here’s something new for you beauty fanatics: VOYA, a small family-owned Irish skincare brand, has officially launched in Hong Kong and is available exclusively at The Peninsula Spa. At the core of VOYA’s range is the extract of wild seaweed, which is sustainably harvested from the West Coast of Ireland and helps to reduce the signs of ageing by toning, smoothing, moisturising and stimulating skin cells.

With over 50 products, from organic facial treatments for specific skin concerns to home fragrances, it’s hard to pick a favourite from the brand. But I gotta say, I really like the Pearlesque Hydrating Moisturiser, a versatile cream best suited for those with dry or dehydrated skin (check, and check). It has a consistency that’s slightly thicker than my usual Clinique gel moisturiser, which makes it a great swap for autumn. And true to its name, it leaves my skin illuminated with a pearly complexion.

Anyway, don’t take my word for it. Go indulge in one of The Peninsula Spa x VOYA’s treatments. Or just purchase one or two of the brand’s products as a taster. I mean, if The Peninsula backs it, then you know it’s good. — Charmaine Ng, Editor