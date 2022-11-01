Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite products we used this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The best beauty products we used this month:
Jump To / Table of Contents
I’m no big city beauty boy, so I won’t pretend I knew quite exactly what a serum does when I first nabbed Q+A’s facial serum off the shelf, but it came highly recommended by more than a few sources as an excellent complement to my “make better choices” all-around wellness plan. A drop or two after getting fresh and clean each morning is part of the routine now, and I’m all about how smooth it makes my face feel. Plus, it’s hydrating, but without that uncomfortable dewy wet face thing that some of y’all are into. Hong Kong is humid enough. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief
Here’s something new for you beauty fanatics: VOYA, a small family-owned Irish skincare brand, has officially launched in Hong Kong and is available exclusively at The Peninsula Spa. At the core of VOYA’s range is the extract of wild seaweed, which is sustainably harvested from the West Coast of Ireland and helps to reduce the signs of ageing by toning, smoothing, moisturising and stimulating skin cells.
With over 50 products, from organic facial treatments for specific skin concerns to home fragrances, it’s hard to pick a favourite from the brand. But I gotta say, I really like the Pearlesque Hydrating Moisturiser, a versatile cream best suited for those with dry or dehydrated skin (check, and check). It has a consistency that’s slightly thicker than my usual Clinique gel moisturiser, which makes it a great swap for autumn. And true to its name, it leaves my skin illuminated with a pearly complexion.
Anyway, don’t take my word for it. Go indulge in one of The Peninsula Spa x VOYA’s treatments. Or just purchase one or two of the brand’s products as a taster. I mean, if The Peninsula backs it, then you know it’s good. — Charmaine Ng, Editor
Sephora is one of my favourite places to shop, so it only makes sense I give their own label a try. Last month, the beauty retailer kindly sent over a few of their products and I dove right in, starting with the Ultra Glow Serum. For its affordability, I wasn’t expecting much, but it turned out to be one of the best serums I’ve ever tried.
Where do I start? I’ve used plenty of vitamin C serums and almost all of them left my skin feeling dry, tight and tingly — like, in a bad way. In contrast, the Ultra Glow Serum felt like a burst of hydration and left my face soft and refreshed. A quick look at the description says it’s meant to increase radiance; even out skin tone; and address dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. And it certainly did its job, because my skin is brighter and bouncier than ever. Will be repurchasing as soon as I lose control on my next shopping spree. — CN
As someone who gets anxious when reading about toxic skincare, I try to pay attention to the ingredients I expose myself to. From shampoo, dish soap and toothpaste, I’m trying to go organic. One of my favourite repurchases this month is the all-natural Basic Lip Balm Stick in Jasmine by homegrown brand Bathe to Basics. The smell of the balm is refreshing and comforting, with a silky smooth texture that offers a protective layer for my lips. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager
I’ve always considered my face too dry and angular, and am on a constant quest to make it plumper. Filled with beauty goodies just in time for the holiday season, Clé de Peau’s new holiday miniature set has proven to be a game changer for me. The set includes a volumising cream, cleansing foam, hydro-softening lotion and a serum. The serum, aptly named Le Sérum, is definitely my favourite. It melts instantly into the skin and gives it an immediate glow. — Alex Loong, Project Manager