Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

Another month, another new face cream. This August, I tested out Augustinus Bader’s The Light Cream With TFC8. The “With TFC8(R)” part is very important, as it points to the Trigger Factor Complex, which is a patented, cellular-renewing technology behind the brand’s skin and hair care. It’s all too complicated for a non-professional like me to understand, but basically, it’s supposed to address the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, redness, hyperpigmentation, cellulite, stretch marks and damage caused by external stressors.

While I don’t see much difference in my wrinkles/cellulite/stretchmarks/etc because I didn’t have any to begin with (sorry for the humble brag lol), I do love the comfortable feeling the cream leaves on my skin. Oh, and I especially appreciate that it doesn’t have any fragrance. If you have the budget, it’s a suitable everyday moisturiser going into fall, and as for me, I’ll be using it daily until the bottle’s empty. — Charmaine Ng, Editor