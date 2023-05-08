facebook
Best in Beauty: Our 8 favourite products we used this month
Beauty & Grooming
08 May 2023 06:00 PM

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Beauty & Grooming
From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.

The best beauty products we used this month:

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /8

Dior Homme's Dermo System Anti-Fatigue Firming Eye Serum
Dior Homme's Dermo System Anti-Fatigue Firming Eye Serum

I went from someone that has been washing his face with only water for thirty years, and not really applying sunscreen in the summer, to now someone that’s actively looking for ways to keep my skin healthy. This really happened in the last few months as we welcomed a new child to our family. This brought a lot of sleepless nights coupled with a poor diet. The Dior Homme Dermo System Anti-Fatigue Firming Eye Serum was a gift from my wife as I kept complaining I looked like a zombie every morning. I’ll admit, I keep forgetting to use this, but when I do it works! — Ambrose Leung, Editor-in-Chief

Dermo System Anti-Fatigue Firming Eye Serum
HK$590/50ml
Get it here

2 /8

Halto Major's Moonbow Power Hydrator
Halto Major's Moonbow Power Hydrator

A friend of mine suggested I really look into taking care of my skin as men’s grooming is really becoming a thing now and it does have its benefits… that and he was working on a new product. I think for a lot of guys, there is not really the option for makeup, and so a lot of the time, what you see is what you get. So if you’re having an off day, it really shows. Halto Major swears by its copper peptides and so I figured I would give it a shot. I also want to add that we should all be drinking plenty of water when at the office. The AC can have some pretty drying effects on the skin and eyes. — AL

Moonbow Power Hydrator
HK$459/30ml
Get it here

3 /8

Omorovicza's Queen Of Hungary Mist
Omorovicza's Queen Of Hungary Mist
This has been sitting in my makeup drawer for longer than I’d like to admit. I finally ended up spraying this all over my face when I ran out of toner, and the results have been favourable: my skin feels fresh and smells good to boot. Upon further research (read: for the purpose of writing this recommendation), the ingredients seem equally favourable as rose, sage, and orange blossom water blends purify and tone, while apple pectin helps with hydration. The nozzle is on another level too, delivering the softest cloud of superfine droplets that land invisibly on top of makeup if it’s used to freshen up in the middle of the day. — Vanessa Lee, Managing Editor
Queen Of Hungary Mist
HK$604.50/100ml
Get it here

4 /8

Philosophy's Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer
Philosophy's Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer

I’m not sure if I’ve already written about Philosophy’s Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer, but in any case, it’s back in my routine. While the Gold Cellular Crema De Noche Radiante served me well in Italy last month, being back in Hong Kong meant I had to switch to a lighter cream or gel.

Where do I begin? Philosophy’s moisturiser has been a godsend. My skin was, for the first time in months, acting out badly after my stint in Europe. Nothing could calm it down except for this gentle cream. It removes accumulated dead skin, at the same time increasing the skin’s ability to rehydrate and support its natural hyaluronic acid. Not tryna show off, but I now have the smoothest, most radiant skin ever. My colleagues can confirm this. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer
HK$365/60ml
Get it here

5 /8

CeraVe's Blemish Control Cleanser
CeraVe's Blemish Control Cleanser

CeraVe was one of the first skincare brands to go viral on TikTok, but is it as good as everyone claims it is? I finally got the chance to try its products when my luggage went missing in Italy last month and I had to purchase a whole new set of skincare.

Now, I don’t struggle with acne anymore — hooray! — but that didn’t stop me from picking up the Blemish Control Cleanser. This gel-to-foam facial cleanser claims to reduce the appearance of blemishes and blackheads and remove excess oil, leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth. I can’t confirm whether it really does reduce acne, but for someone who has sensitive skin, it’s served well as a gentle cleanser, and my face feels refreshed after every use. It’s not expensive, so I reckon it’s worth a try if you spot it at Watsons or Mannings. — CN

Blemish Control Cleanser
HK$260/236ml
Get it here

6 /8

Culti's Diffuser Stile The
Culti's Diffuser Stile The

To say that I’m a sucker for scent is an understatement. Especially in this humid Hong Kong weather, where everything feels kind of sticky and gross, I need my environment to smell and look as fresh and clean as possible.

I recently came across the Milano brand Culti at its newly opened store on Hollywood Road and was instantly drawn to its minimalist chic designs and aromatic fragrance. One scent in particular that caught my attention was the Thé flavour and its reed diffuser. The first sniff reminded me of a refreshing iced green tea without the feel of a toilet perfume, like many tea-scented products from other brands. Its bergamot and guaiacum wood notes add the just-right amount of moodiness and texture to the green sencha tea scent, giving the bottle great character. As I’m writing this, I can’t wait to get home to my diffuser, fluffy pillows, and perhaps a glass of green tea. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

Diffuser Stile The
HK$950/500ml
Get it here

7 /8

Sunday Riley's Saturn Sulfur Spot Treatment
Sunday Riley's Saturn Sulfur Spot Treatment

I used to get facial treatments at EstheClinic for my acne problems but since that’s ended, I’ve been looking for a (cheaper) alternative to handle them. Thankfully, I found Sunday Riley’s Saturn Sulfur Spot Treatment. I know seeing “sulfur” might raise some eyebrows but it’s actually what makes it effective. Only 10 percent sulfur is used and the mask helps clear up blemishes. The sulfur dries excess sebum and automatically removes dead skin cells. I normally use this after acne pimple patches have done their (messy) magic. The result? Very effective and I’ve had fewer than usual breakouts, especially during the summer. — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer

Saturn Sulfur Spot Treatment
HK$234/15ml
Get it here

8 /8

Benefit Cosmetics' Porefessional Double Cleanse Set
Benefit Cosmetics' Porefessional Double Cleanse Set

I’m in love with this duo! I’m glad Benefit Cosmetics finally launched its Pore collection. In general, I don’t already put on a lot of makeup but because I do have a lot of facial hair, it becomes problematic. I’ve always struggled with the right cleanser as dirt easily sticks to my skin. So this double cleanse works its wonders together to purify and cleanse my pores. There’s no right way to go about it but I use Get Unblocked first and then apply Good Cleanup. — JS

Porefessional Double Cleanse Set
HK$260/93ml
Get it here
Header and featured images courtesy of Philosophy
Hong Kong Benefit Cosmetics Shopping Philosophy Dior Homme Omorovicza Sunday Riley best in beauty cerave Halto Major Culti
Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 

