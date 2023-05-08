Best in Beauty: Our 8 favourite products we used this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The best beauty products we used this month:
- Dior Homme's Dermo System Anti-Fatigue Firming Eye Serum
- Halto Major's Moonbow Power Hydrator
- Omorovicza's Queen Of Hungary Mist
- Philosophy's Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer
- CeraVe's Blemish Control Cleanser
- Culti's Diffuser Stile The
- Sunday Riley's Saturn Sulfur Spot Treatment
- Benefit Cosmetics' Porefessional Double Cleanse Set
I went from someone that has been washing his face with only water for thirty years, and not really applying sunscreen in the summer, to now someone that’s actively looking for ways to keep my skin healthy. This really happened in the last few months as we welcomed a new child to our family. This brought a lot of sleepless nights coupled with a poor diet. The Dior Homme Dermo System Anti-Fatigue Firming Eye Serum was a gift from my wife as I kept complaining I looked like a zombie every morning. I’ll admit, I keep forgetting to use this, but when I do it works! — Ambrose Leung, Editor-in-Chief
A friend of mine suggested I really look into taking care of my skin as men’s grooming is really becoming a thing now and it does have its benefits… that and he was working on a new product. I think for a lot of guys, there is not really the option for makeup, and so a lot of the time, what you see is what you get. So if you’re having an off day, it really shows. Halto Major swears by its copper peptides and so I figured I would give it a shot. I also want to add that we should all be drinking plenty of water when at the office. The AC can have some pretty drying effects on the skin and eyes. — AL
I’m not sure if I’ve already written about Philosophy’s Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer, but in any case, it’s back in my routine. While the Gold Cellular Crema De Noche Radiante served me well in Italy last month, being back in Hong Kong meant I had to switch to a lighter cream or gel.
Where do I begin? Philosophy’s moisturiser has been a godsend. My skin was, for the first time in months, acting out badly after my stint in Europe. Nothing could calm it down except for this gentle cream. It removes accumulated dead skin, at the same time increasing the skin’s ability to rehydrate and support its natural hyaluronic acid. Not tryna show off, but I now have the smoothest, most radiant skin ever. My colleagues can confirm this. — Charmaine Ng, Editor
CeraVe was one of the first skincare brands to go viral on TikTok, but is it as good as everyone claims it is? I finally got the chance to try its products when my luggage went missing in Italy last month and I had to purchase a whole new set of skincare.
Now, I don’t struggle with acne anymore — hooray! — but that didn’t stop me from picking up the Blemish Control Cleanser. This gel-to-foam facial cleanser claims to reduce the appearance of blemishes and blackheads and remove excess oil, leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth. I can’t confirm whether it really does reduce acne, but for someone who has sensitive skin, it’s served well as a gentle cleanser, and my face feels refreshed after every use. It’s not expensive, so I reckon it’s worth a try if you spot it at Watsons or Mannings. — CN
To say that I’m a sucker for scent is an understatement. Especially in this humid Hong Kong weather, where everything feels kind of sticky and gross, I need my environment to smell and look as fresh and clean as possible.
I recently came across the Milano brand Culti at its newly opened store on Hollywood Road and was instantly drawn to its minimalist chic designs and aromatic fragrance. One scent in particular that caught my attention was the Thé flavour and its reed diffuser. The first sniff reminded me of a refreshing iced green tea without the feel of a toilet perfume, like many tea-scented products from other brands. Its bergamot and guaiacum wood notes add the just-right amount of moodiness and texture to the green sencha tea scent, giving the bottle great character. As I’m writing this, I can’t wait to get home to my diffuser, fluffy pillows, and perhaps a glass of green tea. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager
I used to get facial treatments at EstheClinic for my acne problems but since that’s ended, I’ve been looking for a (cheaper) alternative to handle them. Thankfully, I found Sunday Riley’s Saturn Sulfur Spot Treatment. I know seeing “sulfur” might raise some eyebrows but it’s actually what makes it effective. Only 10 percent sulfur is used and the mask helps clear up blemishes. The sulfur dries excess sebum and automatically removes dead skin cells. I normally use this after acne pimple patches have done their (messy) magic. The result? Very effective and I’ve had fewer than usual breakouts, especially during the summer. — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer
I’m in love with this duo! I’m glad Benefit Cosmetics finally launched its Pore collection. In general, I don’t already put on a lot of makeup but because I do have a lot of facial hair, it becomes problematic. I’ve always struggled with the right cleanser as dirt easily sticks to my skin. So this double cleanse works its wonders together to purify and cleanse my pores. There’s no right way to go about it but I use Get Unblocked first and then apply Good Cleanup. — JS