Best in Beauty: Our 8 favourite products we used this month

I’m not sure if I’ve already written about Philosophy’s Hope In A Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer, but in any case, it’s back in my routine. While the Gold Cellular Crema De Noche Radiante served me well in Italy last month, being back in Hong Kong meant I had to switch to a lighter cream or gel.

Where do I begin? Philosophy’s moisturiser has been a godsend. My skin was, for the first time in months, acting out badly after my stint in Europe. Nothing could calm it down except for this gentle cream. It removes accumulated dead skin, at the same time increasing the skin’s ability to rehydrate and support its natural hyaluronic acid. Not tryna show off, but I now have the smoothest, most radiant skin ever. My colleagues can confirm this. — Charmaine Ng, Editor