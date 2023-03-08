Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

If there’s one step in my routine I’m guilty of skipping, then it’s putting on eye cream. I know, I know, the skin around the eyes is extra thin and needs extra TLC… but like, my face cream already covers the eye area so why would I need a specific product for my lids?

Thankfully, my stubborn thinking changed when I tried out L:a Bruket’s Revitalizing Eye Cream. Made with red algae and Nordic cotton, the natural blend helps reduce dark circles, fine lines and puffiness under the eyes. It only takes a few seconds to apply and my eye area feels instantly more comfortable and relaxed. You’ll be glad to know it’s now a crucial part of my skincare routine! — Charmaine Ng, Editor