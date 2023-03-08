facebook
Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month
Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month
Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.

The best beauty products we used this month:

1 /6

L:a Bruket’s Revitalizing Eye Cream
L:a Bruket’s Revitalizing Eye Cream

If there’s one step in my routine I’m guilty of skipping, then it’s putting on eye cream. I know, I know, the skin around the eyes is extra thin and needs extra TLC… but like, my face cream already covers the eye area so why would I need a specific product for my lids?

Thankfully, my stubborn thinking changed when I tried out L:a Bruket’s Revitalizing Eye Cream. Made with red algae and Nordic cotton, the natural blend helps reduce dark circles, fine lines and puffiness under the eyes. It only takes a few seconds to apply and my eye area feels instantly more comfortable and relaxed. You’ll be glad to know it’s now a crucial part of my skincare routine! — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Revitalizing Eye Cream
HK$595/15ml
Get it here

2 /6

SYMA's Moist-24 Whitening Double Up Essence Mask
SYMA's Moist-24 Whitening Double Up Essence Mask

Don’t be put off by the minimalist packaging of the Moist-24 Whitening Double Up Essence Mask. Despite its unassuming appearance, it has successfully secured a place in my heart as one of my favourite moisturising face masks. Completely manufactured in Hong Kong, this SYMA product contains French Melaclear, which reduces pigmentation and brings a double whitening effect; and Swiss Ameliox anti-wrinkle serum, which effectively reduces fine lines. I’ve been using this every other day for the past two weeks and my skin looks obviously brighter and clearer. — CN

Moist-24 Whitening Double Up Essence Mask
HK$138/7pc
Get it here

3 /6

The Ordinary's Resveratrol 3% Ferulic Acid 3%
The Ordinary's Resveratrol 3% Ferulic Acid 3%

This has been a godsend in combatting all the things I’ve put my skin through lately: late nights, not enough water, too much wine, stress, careless diet (the list continues…). After a few uses of this detoxing serum, my skin is noticeably brighter, smoother and more even-toned. This product turns into a superhero when layered under a retinol product at nighttime 2-3 times a week — you wake up with calm, clear skin. I use it during the day too, under lots of sunscreen, of course. — Vanessa Lee, Managing Editor

Resveratrol 3% Ferulic Acid 3%
HK$58.50/30ml
Get it here

4 /6

Bioré's UV Watery Essence Aqua Rich
Bioré's UV Watery Essence Aqua Rich
I’ve been loyal to sunscreens from luxury beauty brands for years, until now. This sunscreen is a HG product, especially given Hong Kong’s humid weather. No matter how much you slather on, it is never sticky or heavy, and it doesn’t sting your eyes. I’ve had no problems with pilling thus far, and it layers nicely with whatever serums, creams and primers I decide to apply under and over it that day. Did I mention it’s also dirt cheap at HK$78? — VL
UV Watery Essence Aqua Rich
HK$120/50g
Get it here

5 /6

L'Occitane's Cherry Lychee Shimmering Body Milk
L'Occitane's Cherry Lychee Shimmering Body Milk

It’s almost spring in Hong Kong but the weather is still cold. While I’m not the biggest fan of lotion or body milk in general — because I hate how stinky they can get — I loved using L’Occitane’s Cherry Lychee Shimmering Body Milk this month. It melts into my skin so I don’t feel like I just got out of the shower. It’s enriched with cherry flower and litchi extract, which is perfect this season but also helpful in moisturising and softening my skin. The rosy fragrance is an added plus! — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer

Cherry Lychee Shimmering Body Milk
€24,50/250ml
Get it here

6 /6

Hourglass' Unlocked Satin Creme Lipstick
Hourglass' Unlocked Satin Creme Lipstick

Well, now that mandatory mask-wearing is scrapped, I can finally flaunt my lips! I have a pile of unused lipsticks waiting for me but my first pick is Hourglass’ new Unlocked Satin Creme Lipstick, especially the Deep Neutral Rose. Firstly, it’s 100% vegan! I love the natural colour, as it gives life to my lips but not to the extent that it feels obvious. In short, it looks natural. I also like how the lipstick doesn’t chap even if I have dry lips. As I’m always in front of the screen, the only time I need to re-apply it is when I eat, so it mostly stays throughout the day. — JS

Unlocked Satin Creme Lipstick
HK$330
Get it here
Header and featured images courtesy of L:a Bruket
Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 

