Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The best beauty products we used this month:
Back in the good ol’ days, I was unhealthily obsessed with my acne — which, I’m happy to announce, have since been defeated and faded away. Now I’m left with dark spots here and there on my chin, and while they’re not too bad, I want perfection, dammit. Enter SkinCeuticals’ Discoloration Defense. It’s described as a high-potency dark spot corrector that has been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of skin discolouration, including stubborn brown patches and post-acne marks (!). Results take at least two weeks to start showing, but after a few nights’ use, I already have a good feeling about this product. Keep y’all posted. — Charmaine Ng, Editor
Diptyque really went all out relaunching its Do Son collection and I’m all for it. ICYMI, the brand invited a bunch of media and bloggers on board the beautiful Aqua Luna for a trip around the harbour, where they showcased a unique short film by Werlen Meyer illustrating the perfume’s origins. If you’re in dire need of a tropical vacation but like me, don’t have enough accrued annual leaves, then a spray of Do Son’s tuberose and white floral scent will keep you hanging on for dear life until summer rolls around. — CN
I’m not pregnant nor am I a baby, but if Babo Botanicals’ Miracle Moisturizing Cream is good enough for mother and child, then it’s good enough for me. With colloidal oatmeal and organic calendula as its key ingredients, this rich cream works to soothe and protect dry skin and has proven to be a perfect winter product for people with grossly chafed skin — a.k.a. me. It has a pretty thick texture — sort of like pre-warmed butter — and is void of scent, so if you’re someone with oily skin or need some fragrance in your skincare, this might not be for you. Otherwise, it really is a miracle worker during wintertime. — CN
If you’re on the lookout for affordable skincare, don’t discount Muji’s beauty products. While I frequent the Japanese brand for food and stationery, I discovered an unused tube of the Mild Scrub Face Soap at home this month (a departing gift from my ex-boyfriend, perhaps?). Rather than chuck it in the bin, I gave it a try and am thoroughly impressed. Far from the St Ives Scrub of our yesteryears, Muji’s version is much gentler on the skin while still offering exfoliating effects, thanks to its peach kernel ingredient. Best of all, it’s a steal at only HK$58 for 200g. — CN
Ever since travel restrictions were lifted, I’ve found myself guilty of spending miles more frequently than working off calories. No matter how much I love travelling and waking up in a foreign country, long-haul flights come with the inevitable downside of causing dry skin. andLAB’s Hydrating Face Mask has been my lifesaver during my last few trips. This Korean sheet mask is extremely hydrating without leaving a sticky touch afterwards, and the amount of essence it carries is enough to cover my full neck and both arms. The mask acts as a protective shield on my usually sensitive and acne-prone skin, giving me one less thing to worry about on my travels. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager
I swear by this product! Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream really helped during a two-week trip to South Korea in December but being back in Hong Kong meant my dry skin is coming back. Of course, this facial cream came to my rescue once again. It has two signature ingredients: glacier glycoprotein and squalane, which helps soften the skin and provide long-lasting hydration. The other thing I love about this cream is that it’s not sticky at all. Thanks to the lightweight texture, you can actually feel that your skin has absorbed it. A special BT21 edition is available until 28 February as well!— Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer