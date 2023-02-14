Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

I’m not pregnant nor am I a baby, but if Babo Botanicals’ Miracle Moisturizing Cream is good enough for mother and child, then it’s good enough for me. With colloidal oatmeal and organic calendula as its key ingredients, this rich cream works to soothe and protect dry skin and has proven to be a perfect winter product for people with grossly chafed skin — a.k.a. me. It has a pretty thick texture — sort of like pre-warmed butter — and is void of scent, so if you’re someone with oily skin or need some fragrance in your skincare, this might not be for you. Otherwise, it really is a miracle worker during wintertime. — CN