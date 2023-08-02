Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The best beauty products we used this month:
Again, not sure why I keep getting recommended eye creams, but I’ll take all the advice I can get. I am down to trying anything from high to low, and the next one that landed in my hands is the Age Defense Eye Crème by M Skin Care. I believe the “M” stands for the “M” in Man.
Targeting the ageing man, this eye cream has three main selling ingredients, panthenol, amino acids and caffeine. The key thing that stood out for me was the caffeine. It is said to help improve lymphatic circulation which will reduce puffiness, dark circles and tighten skin for smooth lines.
The packaging is no-frills and at HK$148 a tube, it’s pretty good value. It is compact enough to travel with, and because of its price, you can afford to misplace it and re-up asap. I feel like it is working in making my eyes feel less heavy, but so far my dark circles are still there. But hey, if I am just treating it as a moisturiser, I’d rather pay HK$148 over HK$800 for the same results. — Ambrose Leung, Editor-in-Chief
Guys, I wanted to keep this a secret, but good things are meant to be shared, right? After 20-plus years of hating sunscreen, I finally found my holy grail. Something that’s not too sticky and provides just the right amount of coverage. And it’s La Roche-Posay’s Uvidea Anthelios Tone-up Cream in Rosy.
One year ago, I tried the Uvidea Anthelios Tone-up Cream in Light, but found myself disappointed. While I loved the texture, the colour didn’t match my skin. I gave it away. This summer, though, I tried the Rosy version and omg, it was like all the stars aligned.
Now I don’t even use foundation/BB cream/any type of coverage on my face. Just this sunscreen. It gives my skin a glowy look that no traditional foundation has ever managed to do. And it has a protection of SPF50+ PA++++! As a testament to how much I like it, I’ve repurchased it four times. — Charmaine Ng, Editor
If La Roche-Posay’s sunscreen is the holy grail for my face, then Babo Botanicals’ Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is the holy grail for my body. For starters, it’s 80 minutes water and sweat resistant, which is a must for summer even if you’re not hiking, doing watersports or whatever. It’s also lightweight with a hypoallergenic formula enriched with calendula, shea butter and organic cocoa butter — all the good stuff to soothe and moisturise the skin.
I usually slap on a good amount every morning on my arms and legs before I go out. I don’t mind using large amounts of this sunscreen because unlike La Roche-Posay, it’s very affordable at HK$155 for 90ml. — CN
To combat the harsh summer sun, I’ve been using L:a Bruket’s Regenerating Cream to nourish my skin at the end of the day. Containing a unique blend of natural Swedish ingredients, the cream claims to improve the evenness of the complexion by reducing redness, wrinkles and fine lines. My skin is rather sensitive, but it hasn’t acted out at all with the use of this product, probably because it’s vegan and fragrance-free. I love! — CN
As someone with natural (and proud!) big eyes, I always make it a point to put on eye shadow. I think that’s only really the makeup that I put on a regular basis. So, that’s why I love Tarte’s Big Ego Eyeshadow Palette because it just boosts my eye colour. I have 18 different shades to choose from depending on my mood and the occasion. The range feels endless, from glitter finishes to matte and satin. I can mix and match as well, which is something I really like doing. — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer
Firstly, just how cute and chic does this new cologne from Maison Francis Kurkjian look? The tangy green scent is perfect for the summer. And seriously, when you sweat, this is your best friend to still smell like you just got out of the shower. While I’m not really a floral kind of girl, I do think the hints of woody musk make it smell milder. An overall thoughtful combination! — JS