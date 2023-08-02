Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

Again, not sure why I keep getting recommended eye creams, but I’ll take all the advice I can get. I am down to trying anything from high to low, and the next one that landed in my hands is the Age Defense Eye Crème by M Skin Care. I believe the “M” stands for the “M” in Man.

Targeting the ageing man, this eye cream has three main selling ingredients, panthenol, amino acids and caffeine. The key thing that stood out for me was the caffeine. It is said to help improve lymphatic circulation which will reduce puffiness, dark circles and tighten skin for smooth lines.

The packaging is no-frills and at HK$148 a tube, it’s pretty good value. It is compact enough to travel with, and because of its price, you can afford to misplace it and re-up asap. I feel like it is working in making my eyes feel less heavy, but so far my dark circles are still there. But hey, if I am just treating it as a moisturiser, I’d rather pay HK$148 over HK$800 for the same results. — Ambrose Leung, Editor-in-Chief