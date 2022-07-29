Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite products this month

First of all, I’m a diehard fan of Clinique’s Moisture Surge gel hydrator, which I’ve been using since I was in middle school. Unfortunately, I ran out of the damn thing this month and couldn’t repurchase it in time. But hey, a silver lining — this led to my fated meeting with Chanel’s N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Cream.

Concentrated with red camellia extract and red camellia oil, the Revitalizing Cream is supposed to visibly smooth wrinkles and leave you with baby soft skin. I’ve only used it for a month, so I can’t confirm that it does this (nor do I have any wrinkles at this point in time to test this hypothesis — yay?), but what I do know is that after using it, my skin feels comfortable and smells super nice. Which, you know, is all I really need in a face cream right now. — Charmaine Ng, Editor