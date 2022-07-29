Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite products this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The best beauty products we loved this July:
Jump To / Table of Contents
First of all, I’m a diehard fan of Clinique’s Moisture Surge gel hydrator, which I’ve been using since I was in middle school. Unfortunately, I ran out of the damn thing this month and couldn’t repurchase it in time. But hey, a silver lining — this led to my fated meeting with Chanel’s N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Cream.
Concentrated with red camellia extract and red camellia oil, the Revitalizing Cream is supposed to visibly smooth wrinkles and leave you with baby soft skin. I’ve only used it for a month, so I can’t confirm that it does this (nor do I have any wrinkles at this point in time to test this hypothesis — yay?), but what I do know is that after using it, my skin feels comfortable and smells super nice. Which, you know, is all I really need in a face cream right now. — Charmaine Ng, Editor
Oribe is better known for its luxurious haircare portfolio. But not anymore. The once haircare-only brand transverses to brand new territory with the latest collection of Eau de Parfums. It’s not a trip too far from home, though, as the beautifully bottled set-of-three is designed to be spritzed on luscious locks.
Devout Oribe fans will make a beeline for Côte d’Azur, the immediately familiar citrus-based blend that’s become the brand’s signature. But my personal pick is the cactus-green topped Desertland, an ode to blooming desert florals in vast sandy deserts first drenched in sunlight, then swept over by an evening breeze. It’s not earthy as you’d expect most nature-inspired scents to be, nor overly vegetal. Instead, this EdP is fresh, bright and brisk from the juniper berry and lavender blend and grounded by a warm Texas cedarwood — much like the scent at Marfa, Texas in which this fragrance — following travels by Oribe’s co-founder Daniel Kaner — was inspired by. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor
First of all, good one naming the collection “hope in a jar”, because the sentiment did translate into real life. Due to a bad sleeping schedule and laziness that’s solely my own doing, my skin has been stuck in a year-long flop era that is thankfully concealable by donning a simple face mask.
With Philosophy’s Skin-Resurrection Overnight Power Hydrator, I just rub it all over my cleansed, air-dried face before bed and trust its blend of non-stop skin renewal technology and natural plant extract to work their magic as my consciousness drifts into the realm of mild night terrors. I’m more than happy to report that the results are rather immediate — after a mere week of using the product daily, the sandpaper-ish feeling on my face has ceased to exist; in its place is a replenished firmness, symbolic of youth and sufficient self-care. — Michelle Chan, Editor
After flying for over 50 hours in the span of two weeks (not a fan of connecting flights), my skin was parched, and thanks to quarantine, I wasn’t able to have facial treatments right away. I was in need of an intense moisturiser. I’ve always been a fan of Drunk Elephant and two of its products were already in my luggage, so I decided to try out its hydrating mask.
“Rehydrates hungover, overly-parched skin, making it soft and supple”, it says in the description — exactly what I was looking for. And, the product delivered. After applying a thick layer after my regular moisturiser every night for two weeks, my skin showed significant improvement with a healthier-looking complexion. As a bonus, the texture is extremely light, great for Hong Kong weather. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager