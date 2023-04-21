Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

I was in Europe for a three-week trip earlier this month, and on my flight from Marseille, France to Florence, Italy, the airline managed to leave my luggage behind (long, tragic story for another day). With all my skincare products gone, I had to drop by the local convenience store and grab what I could for emergency purposes.

I ended up picking up Les Cosmetiques Design Paris’ Gold Cellular Crema De Noche Radiante, which was one of the nicer-looking options. It turned out to be a super moisturising nighttime cream that my skin took to surprisingly well, especially in the dry European weather. Consistency-wise, it’s very thick and sticky like unmelted butter, similar to Babo Botanicals’ Miracle Moisturizing Cream I reviewed two months ago. It has no scent, which can be a little offputting, but if you can get past that I can’t recommend it enough for winters or for colder climates.

Unfortunately, the Gold Cellular Crema De Noche Radiante isn’t available online — the link below redirects to a seller on eBay, so buy at your own risk — so you’ll have to see if you can spot it the next time you drop by a Carrefour convenience store in Italy. — Charmaine Ng, Editor