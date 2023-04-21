Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The best beauty products we used this month:
I was in Europe for a three-week trip earlier this month, and on my flight from Marseille, France to Florence, Italy, the airline managed to leave my luggage behind (long, tragic story for another day). With all my skincare products gone, I had to drop by the local convenience store and grab what I could for emergency purposes.
I ended up picking up Les Cosmetiques Design Paris’ Gold Cellular Crema De Noche Radiante, which was one of the nicer-looking options. It turned out to be a super moisturising nighttime cream that my skin took to surprisingly well, especially in the dry European weather. Consistency-wise, it’s very thick and sticky like unmelted butter, similar to Babo Botanicals’ Miracle Moisturizing Cream I reviewed two months ago. It has no scent, which can be a little offputting, but if you can get past that I can’t recommend it enough for winters or for colder climates.
Unfortunately, the Gold Cellular Crema De Noche Radiante isn’t available online — the link below redirects to a seller on eBay, so buy at your own risk — so you’ll have to see if you can spot it the next time you drop by a Carrefour convenience store in Italy. — Charmaine Ng, Editor
Don’t be put off by the minimalist packaging of the Moist-24 Whitening Double Up Essence Mask. Despite its unassuming appearance, it has successfully secured a place in my heart as one of my favourite moisturising face masks. Completely manufactured in Hong Kong, this SYMA product contains French Melaclear, which reduces pigmentation and brings a double whitening effect; and Swiss Ameliox anti-wrinkle serum, which effectively reduces fine lines. I’ve been using it every other day for the past two weeks and my skin looks obviously brighter and clearer. — CN
The only eye product that works to de-puff my eyes in the morning. It’s formulated for nighttime use but I use it for AM/PM. The metal application wand is already cool to the touch, but I’ve recently started storing my bottle in the fridge for an extra-cold boost. There’s nothing else to say about the little brown bottle except this: it works. — Vanessa Lee, Managing Editor
With the weather getting warmer in Hong Kong, I’ve started to take more cold baths. I don’t know if that’s healthy but the hot weather just makes your skin sticky with sweat. One way I’ve been able to cope with that is by using Hibernicis’ shower oils. It’s definitely a moisturising option for my body care routine given Hong Kong’s humidity. Among the two scents, I prefer Solas as it’s more suitable to use at the end of my day. After taking a shower from a long day at work, I really need that feeling of calmness. The smell of lavender is addicting! It also has Bergamot, Mandarin, Ylang Ylang and Sandalwood. Sometimes, I feel like I just stepped out of a spa! — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer
I’m always on the hunt for the next best moisturiser that will take the dryness off my face. It’s funny because even during summer, my skin gets dry when I spend too much time indoors. While I do love using Kiehl’s (and I swear by it!), my latest discovery is MZ Skin’s moisturiser. I love it because it’s lightweight and absorbs quickly. Recommended for those who need a two-in-one solution for oily and blemish-prone skin. — JS