Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

Part of my job as a beauty editor means I receive a lot of fancy-ass perfumes, but I like to whittle away at my measly savings so I still purchase my own. One of these purchases is Anna Sui’s Cosmic Sky, which I stumbled across in Sasa and bought entirely for its vintage hot air balloon-inspired packaging — look how cute!

When it comes to scents, I gravitate towards sweet, fruity notes, usually with cherries or citruses. The Cosmic Sky, though, comes with neither of those — it has top notes of fresh pear and bergamot, backed by ambrette seeds, apple blossom and crystallised sugar. It’s still fruity, but different, and that’s why I like it. The only gripe I have is that it’s quite weak, even for an eau de parfum, but it’s nothing a few more sprays won’t solve. — Charmaine Ng, Editor