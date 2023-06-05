facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month
Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month
Beauty & Grooming
05 Jun 2023 02:30 PM

Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month
Beauty & Grooming
Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.

The best beauty products we used this month:

You may also like…

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /6

The Ordinary's Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
The Ordinary's Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
Let’s just get one thing out of the way: this serum didn’t make my short and straight Asian lashes visibly longer. The improvements I did notice came after applying mascara: the end result looked longer and more bountiful than pre-serum days — without any change in mascara routine, of course. I also have a sparse area on one of my eyebrows which seems to have filled in considerably since using the serum. Miracle product? No. Does it make a difference? See for yourself. It’s only HK$122. — Vanessa Lee, Managing Editor
Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
HK$122/5ml
Get it here

2 /6

Skinceuticals' Blemish + Age Toner
Skinceuticals' Blemish + Age Toner
We’ve all felt how muggy the weather has gotten lately, and with it, greasier skin and more breakouts. I use this toner two to three times a week to declog my pores, get rid of dead skin build-up and all that nasty-nasty. It might sting a little but don’t freak out, it’s normal. I’ve had significantly fewer breakouts after using this. My skin looks clearer, more even-toned, and my pores look less visible. Two rules of thumb for this toner, because it’s potent AF: 1. Don’t overdo it, and 2. A little goes a long way. — VL
Blemish + Age Toner
HK$500/200ml
Get it here

3 /6

Anna Sui’s Cosmic Sky
Anna Sui’s Cosmic Sky

Part of my job as a beauty editor means I receive a lot of fancy-ass perfumes, but I like to whittle away at my measly savings so I still purchase my own. One of these purchases is Anna Sui’s Cosmic Sky, which I stumbled across in Sasa and bought entirely for its vintage hot air balloon-inspired packaging — look how cute!

When it comes to scents, I gravitate towards sweet, fruity notes, usually with cherries or citruses. The Cosmic Sky, though, comes with neither of those — it has top notes of fresh pear and bergamot, backed by ambrette seeds, apple blossom and crystallised sugar. It’s still fruity, but different, and that’s why I like it. The only gripe I have is that it’s quite weak, even for an eau de parfum, but it’s nothing a few more sprays won’t solve. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Cosmic Sky
HK$460/30ml; HK$630/50ml; HK$780/75ml
Get it here

4 /6

PLIFT’s VP Placenta & Vitamin C Essence
PLIFT’s VP Placenta & Vitamin C Essence

I fell in love with Tarte’s lip oil at the beginning of the year and was distraught when I lost it in Europe. While looking for a replacement, I managed to dig out PLIFT’s VP Placenta & Vitamin C Essence from the depths of my drawer, and to my surprise, it served really well as a replacement for Tarte’s product.

My Japanese reading skills are nonexistent, but according to Google Translate, this lip essence contains placenta, vitamins and moisturising plant ingredients that help keep your lips nourished — so essentially, it’s a lip balm. But what sets it apart from your average chapstick is that it gives your lips a glassy layer when you apply it, making it double as a lip gloss, but without all the unhealthy ingredients. And like, who doesn’t love a multitasker? — CN

VP Placenta & Vitamin C Essence
HK$155/6ml
Get it here

5 /6

Cetaphil's Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser
Cetaphil's Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser

With masks no longer mandatory, I find myself putting on more makeup than usual. But it can be such a hassle when the weather gets too hot that my makeup’s all gone as soon as I leave the house and start sweating. But if I’m lucky enough and the weather cooperates, the next challenge is looking for a product that washes away all the dirt from being outside all day. 

Thankfully, I found Cetaphil’s Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser. It’s probably one of the few cleansers that’s not rough on my skin. It removes pore-clogging dirt, oil and makeup — three things I want gone as soon as I get home or when I get ready for bed. But my favourite part is how the cleanser doesn’t leave my skin feeling dry, instead, it’s hydrated and smooth. — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer

Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser
HK$122/236ml
Get it here

6 /6

Kiehls' Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum
Kiehls' Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum

I’m not one who uses serum. But my recent business trip to India kind of affected my skin given the hot weather (grilling 40 degrees!) so I wanted a product that can help with my pores. While this serum also addresses wrinkles and fine lines — things I don’t have to worry about yet — I find it helpful when it comes to my skin tone. Sometimes, I find serums to have quite strong ingredients that lead to breakouts but this one minimises the side effects of traditional retinol formulas. I’ve only been using it for a few though so looking forward to seeing if it helps to firm and lift. — JS

Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum
HK$425/30ml; HK$610/40ml
Get it here
Header and featured images courtesy of Anna Sui
Hong Kong Kiehl's Shopping Skinceuticals Anna Sui The Ordinary best in beauty PLIFT Cetaphil
Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.