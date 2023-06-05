Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite products we used this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The best beauty products we used this month:
Part of my job as a beauty editor means I receive a lot of fancy-ass perfumes, but I like to whittle away at my measly savings so I still purchase my own. One of these purchases is Anna Sui’s Cosmic Sky, which I stumbled across in Sasa and bought entirely for its vintage hot air balloon-inspired packaging — look how cute!
When it comes to scents, I gravitate towards sweet, fruity notes, usually with cherries or citruses. The Cosmic Sky, though, comes with neither of those — it has top notes of fresh pear and bergamot, backed by ambrette seeds, apple blossom and crystallised sugar. It’s still fruity, but different, and that’s why I like it. The only gripe I have is that it’s quite weak, even for an eau de parfum, but it’s nothing a few more sprays won’t solve. — Charmaine Ng, Editor
I fell in love with Tarte’s lip oil at the beginning of the year and was distraught when I lost it in Europe. While looking for a replacement, I managed to dig out PLIFT’s VP Placenta & Vitamin C Essence from the depths of my drawer, and to my surprise, it served really well as a replacement for Tarte’s product.
My Japanese reading skills are nonexistent, but according to Google Translate, this lip essence contains placenta, vitamins and moisturising plant ingredients that help keep your lips nourished — so essentially, it’s a lip balm. But what sets it apart from your average chapstick is that it gives your lips a glassy layer when you apply it, making it double as a lip gloss, but without all the unhealthy ingredients. And like, who doesn’t love a multitasker? — CN
With masks no longer mandatory, I find myself putting on more makeup than usual. But it can be such a hassle when the weather gets too hot that my makeup’s all gone as soon as I leave the house and start sweating. But if I’m lucky enough and the weather cooperates, the next challenge is looking for a product that washes away all the dirt from being outside all day.
Thankfully, I found Cetaphil’s Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser. It’s probably one of the few cleansers that’s not rough on my skin. It removes pore-clogging dirt, oil and makeup — three things I want gone as soon as I get home or when I get ready for bed. But my favourite part is how the cleanser doesn’t leave my skin feeling dry, instead, it’s hydrated and smooth. — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer
I’m not one who uses serum. But my recent business trip to India kind of affected my skin given the hot weather (grilling 40 degrees!) so I wanted a product that can help with my pores. While this serum also addresses wrinkles and fine lines — things I don’t have to worry about yet — I find it helpful when it comes to my skin tone. Sometimes, I find serums to have quite strong ingredients that lead to breakouts but this one minimises the side effects of traditional retinol formulas. I’ve only been using it for a few though so looking forward to seeing if it helps to firm and lift. — JS