Best in Beauty: Our 4 favourite products we used this month

After seeing the brand’s bright, colourful images all over my Instagram feed, I finally gave in and purchased my own Drunk Elephant starter pack. Throughout my 20-something years of life, I’d never used AHA/BHA products, so I figured it’s about time I start if I don’t wanna end up like a shrivelled raisin.

The T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum promises to gently lift away dead skin cells to “dramatically” improve the appearance of the skin’s texture, fine lines, wrinkles and pores. It’s basically marketed as a miracle worker, made up of glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric and salicylic acids as well as raspberry extract and horse chestnut. After three weeks of consistent usage, I can confirm my skin does look better. I dunno if it’s the placebo effect or what — I mean, my skin has always been pretty damn flawless save for my acne flare-up back in April (remember that?) — but I swear my face now looks smoother and glossier and generally better looking. Definitely a re-purchase for me. — Charmaine Ng, Editor