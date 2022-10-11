Best in Beauty: Our 4 favourite products we used this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The best beauty products we used this month:
A former menswear-inclined editor of mine once told me it was good to switch up the scent every now and then, lest a too-familiar fragrance become predictable or passé. I finally took him up on that advice this season — thanks, Will! — cracking open a bottle of Hermès’ perfumer Christine Nagel’s latest drop for the fellas: the Eau Givree addition to the Maison’s long-standing Terre d’Hermès family. So far the reviews have been positive. I think it’s technically more of a summer scent, but it’s always summer here in Hong Kong so, there’s never a wrong time for citron and juniper. Aromatic citrus for autumn, groundbreaking. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief
After seeing the brand’s bright, colourful images all over my Instagram feed, I finally gave in and purchased my own Drunk Elephant starter pack. Throughout my 20-something years of life, I’d never used AHA/BHA products, so I figured it’s about time I start if I don’t wanna end up like a shrivelled raisin.
The T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum promises to gently lift away dead skin cells to “dramatically” improve the appearance of the skin’s texture, fine lines, wrinkles and pores. It’s basically marketed as a miracle worker, made up of glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric and salicylic acids as well as raspberry extract and horse chestnut. After three weeks of consistent usage, I can confirm my skin does look better. I dunno if it’s the placebo effect or what — I mean, my skin has always been pretty damn flawless save for my acne flare-up back in April (remember that?) — but I swear my face now looks smoother and glossier and generally better looking. Definitely a re-purchase for me. — Charmaine Ng, Editor
I’ve honestly never been a hand cream person and certainly don’t understand why some people put on lotion after washing their hands (lotion on damp hands, really?). I finally gave in a few days ago when my skin felt the arrival of fall and its drier weather. I picked out Aveda’s vegan and cruelty-free Hand Relief moisturising creme. Its trademarked shampure scent took my by surprise. The originally expected shampoo-ey smell turned out to be warm and fluffy, like getting wrapped under a big blanket. The velvet-like texture is perfect for me, who cannot stand a sticky cream. On top of it, the product is to raise awareness of breast cancer. For every purchase of Hand Relief, the hair-care brand will donate US$10 to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. How great is that! — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager
For about a full week now, each night, I have been using the new Dr Barbara Sturm’s Super Anti-Aging Night Cream. I have a combination of dry and oily skin, and I see an improvement after using it. The dry areas of my skin appear more hydrated while the oily zones come off less shiny the next day. In addition to just hydrating the surface level, it goes deeper to help prevent water loss and leaves the skin looking plump. It’s worth noting that a little goes a long way, so this cream will last you a while. — Austin Miao, Branded Content Manager