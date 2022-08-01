Beauty Sweep: Dior’s fall collection, Fresh x Oamul Lu and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this August 2022.
As we step into August, a number of beauty brands are launching new products for us to take on the remainder of summer and prepare for the arrival of autumn. This month’s new beauty products include a foundation from Hourglass, a bronzer from NARS, a hair serum from Aveda and oh — a whole line of spankin’ new makeup products from Dior for its fall collection. Of course, we can’t forget the HK$1,800 fragrance from Serge Lutens, coming in eight variations to the Hong Kong market for the first time. Let’s get shopping!
New-in Beauty Launches for August 2022:
Here’s a new cruelty-free foundation to add to your collection. Coming out in 12 shades, Hourglass’ new Ambient Soft Glow Foundation offers a medium, buildable coverage with — as its name suggests — a soft glow finish. Take it from day to night with this 16-hour formula, and as always with Hourglass’ products, don’t worry about harming the environment and whatnot — the foundation is free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, talc and synthetic fragrance.
Get your bronze on this summer with NARS’ new addition to its bronzer line. The Laguna Bronzing Cream is available in three variations of its iconic namesake shade — a light bronze with neutral undertones, a medium bronze with neutral undertones and a medium-deep bronze with warm undertones — to help you achieve a glowing, sunkissed look all August long.
Working with Xiamen-based illustrator and animator Oamul Lu, Fresh has re-released its classic toner with a limited edition look. Depicting a dreamy scene of blue and green florals — the artist’s own interpretation of boundless curiosity — the radiance-boosting Kombucha Essence continues to smooth skin, refine the look of pores and provide light protection.
The luxurious Flacons de table bottles were launched the same year Serge Lutens opened his first boutique, “Salons de Palais Royal”. Exclusively available at the new Paris shop, Flacons de table played a key role in forging the reputation of the brand over the years. Now, the iconic bottle, with its rounded shoulders with an apothecary stopper, is available in Hong Kong with eight unique fragrances. Pick from Jeux de peau, Sa majesté la rose and more, all inspired by an unforgettable scent the founder encountered during a walk through the souks of Marrakesh.
Joining Aveda’s Botanical Repair line is the new Strengthening Overnight Serum, which promises to “transform hair from the core with plant-powered bond-building technology”. Sounds fancy, but what that means for the new serum, essentially, is that it builds bonds in the inner cortex of the hair strand, at the same time strengthening and protecting it from future damage. Just pat it in before bed and get ready to wake up with stronger and visibly revived strands in the morning.
Yes, it’s August and yes, it’s hot A.F., but Dior is already looking ahead and releasing its 2022 Fall Collection this month. Named Dior en Rouge, the new release celebrates the colour red and translates into the 5 Couleurs Couture palette in two variations, Mirror Mirror and Reflexion; the Diorshow Iconic Overcul, a mascara in brick red; the Rouge Dior lipstick in the shades Dusty Coral, Rosewoodrose and Redred; the Dior Vernis nail polish in two colours, Rosewoodrose and Redred; and the Crème Abricot, a nail care cream.