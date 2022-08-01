Beauty Sweep: Dior’s fall collection, Fresh x Oamul Lu and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this August 2022.

As we step into August, a number of beauty brands are launching new products for us to take on the remainder of summer and prepare for the arrival of autumn. This month’s new beauty products include a foundation from Hourglass, a bronzer from NARS, a hair serum from Aveda and oh — a whole line of spankin’ new makeup products from Dior for its fall collection. Of course, we can’t forget the HK$1,800 fragrance from Serge Lutens, coming in eight variations to the Hong Kong market for the first time. Let’s get shopping!

New-in Beauty Launches for August 2022: