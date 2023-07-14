The Chanel CODES COULEUR pop-up opens in Hong Kong

Chanel’s time-limited store opens to the public today, for one month only.

After a brief stop in Seoul, South Korea, the Chanel CODES COULEUR pop-up has arrived in Hong Kong. The store opens from today until 12 August at Capitol Centre in Causeway Bay.

Touted as a sensory experience, the pop-up spans two storeys and is brightened with colours from Chanel’s CODES COULEUR limited makeup series. Nine shades are highlighted, including Ballerina, Première Dame, Fugueuse, Ovni, Cavalier Seul, Immortelle, Diva, Incendiaire and Rouge Noir.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the space, which is decked with monumental versions of the brand’s monochromatic products, such as the Les Pinceaux de Chanel (Makeup Brush Set), La Lime à Ongles (Nail File), Miroir Double Facettes (Mirror Duo) and Les Vernis (Nail Varnish).

The cashier at the Chanel CODES COULEUR in Ovni

Chanel CODES COULEUR makeup products in Cavalier Seul

Those who like taking photos can take a snapshot at the photo booth and beauty gurus can pamper their nails with the help of Chanel’s Beauty Confidants at the nail station.

At the end of it all, visitors can choose from the full spectrum of colours and purchase their favourite limited-edition makeup products.

Learn more about the limited edition Chanel CODES COULEUR makeup series on the brand’s official website and register here for the pop-up at 5-19 Jardine’s Bazaar, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.