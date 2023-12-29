Dior introduces new Prestige Le Baume de Minuit night cream

Looking for an overnight skin repair solution? Check out Dior Prestige’s new night cream, Le Baume de Minuit.

Le Baume de Minuit

Over the last two decades, Dior Prestige has been dedicated to delivering exceptional skincare products, harnessing the power of Rose de Granville and advanced skincare solutions to achieve youthful skin. Since 2022, the Dior Science department has collaborated with esteemed members of the Reverse Aging Board to effectively reverse the physiological aging process of the skin, restoring it to a more structurally and functionally sound state.

Le Baume de Minuit is found in a creamy texture which soothes the skin. Notably, the core ingredient of the cream is Midnight Rosapeptide, which is concentrated from roses picked at the Dior Rose Garden in Granville.

Granville Dior Rose Garden

The choice of Rose de Granville is attributed to its exceptional vitality and unique resistance, which gives it a bi-annual blooming cycle. Seven rounds of hybridization make Granville roses stems and petals particularly rich in phytochemicals. In order to optimise its growth, Dior established the inaugural Dior Rose Garden in Granville in June 2021, marking the first-ever dedicated rose garden for cosmetic purposes. Take a look at the dewy Midnight Rose garden above.

When night falls, let Rose de Granville unfurl its petals and protect your skin. From December 28th, Dior Prestige will open an exclusive pre-sale of the Le Baume de Minuit in the Dior Beauty online boutique and mobile app at a suggested price of HK$4,990/50ml. Refills are also available for HK$4,240/50ml. The collection will be officially launched in all Dior Beauty boutiques and counters on January 1st, 2024.

Images: Dior Prestige