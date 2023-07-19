Diptyque celebrates 60 years with luxurious candle suitcase priced at HK$27,000

Diptyque has limited the anniversary gift set to 12 editions worldwide.

In 2023, Diptyque celebrates the 60th anniversary of its classic candle. And it’s doing so by offering a suitcase of all 50 of its scents.

Priced at approximately HK$27,000, the Anniversary Box of Fragrances includes the brand’s full herbarium of scents in a limited-edition gift set. Produced in only 12 copies, the exclusive collection summarises 60 years of creativity and boldness.

The suitcase features Diptyque’s best-selling candles, such as Ambre, Baies and Figuier; as well as Aubépine, Cannelle and Thé, the first scents created by founders Desmond Knox-Leet, Christiane Montadre-Gautrot and Yves Coueslantin in 1963.

Since its debut six decades ago, the brand’s candle has evolved into a cult item, becoming synonymous with luxury. It is loved by celebrities like Beyoncé, Victoria Beckham and LeBron James.

The Diptyque Anniversary Box of Fragrances is available from 20 July at selected retail locations, including the brand’s Saint-Germain store in Paris, Sloane Street store in London and Ginza store in Tokyo. Find out more on the official website.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Diptyque)