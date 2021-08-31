Editor picks: August beauty and skincare favourites

It’s not often that I stray from my go-to shampoo and conditioner, but this one intrigued me. Not #blessed with knot-free hair, I use a detangling spray before tackling my tresses after every wash, just in an effort to avoid losing half a head of hair in the process.

A long-time fan or ORIBE’s Signature range, this new addition to the haircare line uses a silicone and sulfate-free moisturising formula that gently cleanses without drying or stripping. I love that one of the main ingredients is Shea Butter (so you know it smells amazing), but what I found was that I could run my fingers through my hair before I even moved on to conditioner. It hasn’t completely negated my need for a detangling spray just yet, but there’s an obvious difference – and I’ll take that. – Lexi Davey, Managing Editor.