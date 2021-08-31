Editor picks: August beauty and skincare favourites

Each month we’re hand-picking and sharing with you a couple of our favourite products that we have tried, tested and fallen in love with. Ready for a little retail therapy?
ORIBE Run-Through Detangling Shampoo (HK$445)
It’s not often that I stray from my go-to shampoo and conditioner, but this one intrigued me. Not #blessed with knot-free hair, I use a detangling spray before tackling my tresses after every wash, just in an effort to avoid losing half a head of hair in the process.
A long-time fan or ORIBE’s Signature range, this new addition to the haircare line uses a silicone and sulfate-free moisturising formula that gently cleanses without drying or stripping. I love that one of the main ingredients is Shea Butter (so you know it smells amazing), but what I found was that I could run my fingers through my hair before I even moved on to conditioner. It hasn’t completely negated my need for a detangling spray just yet, but there’s an obvious difference – and I’ll take that. – Lexi Davey, Managing Editor.
Pretti5 Antioxidant Hydrating Toning Essence (HK$480)
There’s something very spa-like about botanical brand Pretti5’s products – using each one feels calming and soothing, and not just for the skin. This toning essence is packed full of traditional Chinese medicinal ingredients (snow mushroom, goldflower root) and other skin-soothers (aloe vera, provitamin B5) to combine for a deeply hydrating and pore-refining liquid that is cooling and refreshing on the face. – Sakina Abidi, Editorial Assistant
Rare SkinFuel’s Age Delaying Hand Cream ($580)
With the body collection only launching this month, founder Michelle Chen was adamant that there’d be minimal water in her formulas. Created with a plethora of certified organic ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, marine extract and various natural oils, this hand cream is surprisingly light and fast-absorbent. With all the hand sanitiser that we’ve been lathering on in the last year, this bottle by my desk has been a life-, I mean, hand-saver. – Sandra Kwong, Features Editor
Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder Light Catcher ($370)
The brand’s cult-favourite Translucent Loose Setting Powder just got upgraded. I’m a big fan of the Korean glass skin trend – a soft-focus and luminous make up finish with highlights that pop – and this setting powder in ‘Celestial Light’ does just the trick. And, the powder has none of that awkwardly white photo flashback. It’s a gorgeous shade of champagne beige, but if you tend to lean darker, Laura Mercier also has a couple more tones in their arsenal. – Sandra Kwong, Features Editor
Kératase’s Sérum Cicanuit Hair Serum (HK$600)
When you’re peroxide blonde, you’re really only as good as your last deep conditioning session. Until your next hair wash, you’re caught in a slow, sad surrender as you watch, resigned, your very dry, very damaged tresses fluff up; give up. The hair wash, too, is a process and a half. Your purple shampoo needs to sit; your normal shampoo rinse turns your scalp into a loom — very knotty. Then comes the conditioner — also needs to sit — and now, you’re an hour into it and your arms are very tired.
Kératase’s Sérum Cicanuit Hair Serum, part of the brand’s ‘Blond Absolu’ range, has all the markers of product I love. It’s low effort (two-to-four pumps and go), it’s low maintenance (you leave it in overnight and forget about it) and it’s no-rinse (no extra work in the AM). You wake up with super-soft hair! Magic! Love a bare-minimum product with big, big effects. – Joey Wong, Editor
CelleRx Clinical Reset (HK$420)
Living in Hong Kong, we’re somewhat used to the constant pollution and fluctuating weather in the city… but our skin is not. I realised that early on when my skin used to break out due to the excessive heat and questionable air quality. My cousin actually recommended a face mist, the CelleRx: Clinical Reset to use twice a day, morning and the evening. It acts like a ‘band aid’ for your skin by essentially cleaning the bacteria and pollution from your skin, fighting any irritation and shrinking your pores. My skin has been glowing and breakouts less frequent – the product effectively cleans my pores of all impurities. – Tanya Parmanand, Contributor
Featured and hero image courtesy of S O C I A L . C U T via Unsplash