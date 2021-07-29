Editor picks: July beauty and skincare favourites

A big fan of OLE HENRISKEN products since its Hong Kong debut, it came as no shock to myself when I found myself sampling the newest product to launch – Dewtopia. A 20 percent acid night serum and treatment, the formula promises to retexturise, renew and brighten skin literally overnight. Bold claims. The kicker? It’s clean, vegan and cruelty-free.

This potent overnight potion has become a new step in my skincare, and although I can’t yet reveal that I’m waking up a whole new woman, my skin feels somewhat smoother and surprisingly fresh come sunrise. – Lexi Davey, Managing Editor