Estée Lauder aims to become the “most accessible beauty brand in the world”

1.3 billion consumers — that’s about 16 percent of the world’s population — live with a disability that impacts their daily lives, according to the World Health Organization. So, why aren’t we doing something about it in the beauty industry?

“The future of beauty is for everyone, both in the real world and in the virtual world.”

Such are the words of Chris Aiden, vice president of innovation and emerging technologies at Estée Lauder Companies, who announced plans for the US beauty giant to become the “most accessible beauty company on the planet” at SXSW 2023.

During a discussion titled “Hacking Beauty for Accessibility”, Aiden shared his findings on beauty and accessibility through the use of new technology. He highlighted the group’s efforts to formulate new products that take different abilities into consideration and therefore, make luxury beauty accessible to all.

One product conceived at Estée Lauder Companies’ annual hackathons is the VMA or Voice-enabled Makeup Assistant. Using AI, AR and machine learning, the VMA guides visually impaired consumers as they put on their makeup, providing feedback on whether the products have been applied properly and whether their coverage is symmetrical.

The newly developed VMA, now available in the UK, is not only for those with visual impairment, Aiden pointed out. People with shaky hands or the elderly can also benefit from its functions.

Fragrance brands under the Estée Lauder umbrella, including Aerin, Jo Malone London and Tom Ford

Finding solutions for those with low or no vision is only the starting point. Leading the way for other beauty brands, Estée Lauder Companies will continue to work towards a more inclusive future by developing new ideas and accessible products.