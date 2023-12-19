Exotic Bath & Body Works fragrances to keep you fresh all day

A quality perfume can define your personality, improve one’s mood and even boost confidence. That is why a distinct fragrance should be an essential step in one’s daily grooming routine. With a wide range of light-as-air body mists, that are also free of harsh chemicals, perfumes from the Bath & Body Works brand are an ideal choice.
While colognes, eau de parfums and eau de toilettes can be used on special occasions, a light body mist is the best option for everyday wear. Know more about their best fragrances and the most popular body mists to consider.
How to choose the best Bath & Body Works perfume?
The choice of a fragrance is extremely personal. So, discover your preferences before picking one. If you are an ardent fan of refreshing scents, choose a perfume with citrus notes. Fans of classic, floral notes should opt for mists in the floral category. Lovers of fresh, breezy smells can try the Bath & Body Works Gingham range. Other options include the fruit range and the woodsy fragrances for those who like the scents of pine, sandalwood and birch.
Seasons, too, play an important role in picking up a scent. For instance, a light and soothing floral note is best for the season of spring, while warm citrusy smells can lift your summers. Choose fresh breezy smells for when you are on a beach vacation. All Bath & Body Works mists are paraben-free, and dermatologist-approved, making them safe for daily use.
Make your perfume last longer
The aroma of your fragrance can last longer if you apply it in the right manner:
- It is best to apply perfume right after a shower.
- Moisturise your body with an unscented lotion or petroleum jelly before layering a fragrance. This ensures that you hydrate the skin enough to lock in the scent.
- Perfumes that are meant to be applied directly on the body should be used that way.
- Spray perfume on pulse points like your wrists, neck, inner elbows and the back of the knees as they help release scent throughout the day.
- Store your perfumes in a cool and dark place.
Best Bath & Body Works fragrances you should own
- Bath & Body Works In the Stars Diamond Shimmer Mist
- Bath & Body Works Pretty As A Peach Fine Fragrance Mist
- Bath & Body Works Saltwater Breeze Fine Fragrance Mist
- Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Fine Fragrance Mist
- Bath & Body Works At the Beach Fine Fragrance Mist
- Bath & Body Works Rose Fine Fragrance Mist
- Bath & Body Works Among The Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist
- Bath & Body Works Into the Night Fine Fragrance Mist
- Bath & Body Works Butterfly Fine Fragrance Mist
- Bath & Body Works Pure Wonder Fine Fragrance Mist
A light layerable perfume, this fine mist has a very sweet fragrance. With notes of starflower, sandalwood musk, sugared tangelo, white agarwood and radiant amber, this special ‘light-as-air-mist’ won’t feel heavy on your skin.
The Pretty As A Peach fine fragrance mist smells like the season’s sweetest delight. Its notes comprise peach, jasmine petals and white nectarine. This fragrance can keep you refreshed throughout the day.
A unique blend of fresh linen, violet leaves, water blossom and white musk makes the Saltwater Breeze fine fragrance mist a perfect perfume with long coverage. The notes give this mist a fresh clean, coastal air feel.
The Japanese Cherry Blossom Fine Fragrance Mist has a timeless feminine smell. Its notes comprise watermelon soda, pink rum and cane sugar. This fragrance can keep you refreshed throughout the day.
True to its name, this is perfect for a day out at the beach. The fragrance notes of frangipani blossoms, toasted coconut and bergamot waters ensure that you will smell heavenly.
The Rose fine fragrance mist is all about a clean and light, playful, floral aroma. It consists of notes of airy rose water, jasmine petals and creamy musk. A perfect mist to start your day with, this one is sure to impress you.
Airy, uplifting and sweet, this mist has notes of wild berry skies and whipped vanilla clouds. The scent is lightweight and lasts all day.
Raspberry noir, amber crystals, velvety rose petals, creamy patchouli and mocha musk are the major fragrance notes of Into the Night. Designed for great coverage, this paraben-free formula can be used all day long.
Smell like spring with the goodness of the Butterfly fine fragrance mist. The notes of raspberry nectar, iris petals and airy vanilla make this perfume a sweet-smelling choice.
The Pure Wonder mist is a rare amalgamation of iced rosé, star jasmine and warm white amber. A spritz or two of this mist is all you need to keep you refreshed throughout the day.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How long do Bath & Body Works fragrances last?
The fine fragrance body mists from this brand last for two to three hours.
– How to make Bath & Body Works fragrances last long?
Apply perfume on your pulse points. It is also recommended to use a fragrance after a shower.
– How to choose the best fragrance for women?
You can choose floral, fruity or citrusy fragrances for women.
– Which type of fragrance is best for men?
Pick from perfumes from the Gingham or Bourbon ranges for men.