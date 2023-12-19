Exotic Bath & Body Works fragrances to keep you fresh all day

A quality perfume can define your personality, improve one’s mood and even boost confidence. That is why a distinct fragrance should be an essential step in one’s daily grooming routine. With a wide range of light-as-air body mists, that are also free of harsh chemicals, perfumes from the Bath & Body Works brand are an ideal choice.

While colognes, eau de parfums and eau de toilettes can be used on special occasions, a light body mist is the best option for everyday wear. Know more about their best fragrances and the most popular body mists to consider.

How to choose the best Bath & Body Works perfume?

The choice of a fragrance is extremely personal. So, discover your preferences before picking one. If you are an ardent fan of refreshing scents, choose a perfume with citrus notes. Fans of classic, floral notes should opt for mists in the floral category. Lovers of fresh, breezy smells can try the Bath & Body Works Gingham range. Other options include the fruit range and the woodsy fragrances for those who like the scents of pine, sandalwood and birch.

Seasons, too, play an important role in picking up a scent. For instance, a light and soothing floral note is best for the season of spring, while warm citrusy smells can lift your summers. Choose fresh breezy smells for when you are on a beach vacation. All Bath & Body Works mists are paraben-free, and dermatologist-approved, making them safe for daily use.

Make your perfume last longer

The aroma of your fragrance can last longer if you apply it in the right manner:

It is best to apply perfume right after a shower.

Moisturise your body with an unscented lotion or petroleum jelly before layering a fragrance. This ensures that you hydrate the skin enough to lock in the scent.

Perfumes that are meant to be applied directly on the body should be used that way.

Spray perfume on pulse points like your wrists, neck, inner elbows and the back of the knees as they help release scent throughout the day.

Store your perfumes in a cool and dark place.

Best Bath & Body Works fragrances you should own