Exotic Bath & Body Works fragrances to keep you fresh all day

19 Dec 2023 04:49 PM

Amrutha Menon Palazhy
A quality perfume can define your personality, improve one’s mood and even boost confidence. That is why a distinct fragrance should be an essential step in one’s daily grooming routine. With a wide range of light-as-air body mists, that are also free of harsh chemicals, perfumes from the Bath & Body Works brand are an ideal choice.

While colognes, eau de parfums and eau de toilettes can be used on special occasions, a light body mist is the best option for everyday wear. Know more about their best fragrances and the most popular body mists to consider.

How to choose the best Bath & Body Works perfume?

The choice of a fragrance is extremely personal. So, discover your preferences before picking one. If you are an ardent fan of refreshing scents, choose a perfume with citrus notes. Fans of classic, floral notes should opt for mists in the floral category. Lovers of fresh, breezy smells can try the Bath & Body Works Gingham range. Other options include the fruit range and the woodsy fragrances for those who like the scents of pine, sandalwood and birch.

Seasons, too, play an important role in picking up a scent. For instance, a light and soothing floral note is best for the season of spring, while warm citrusy smells can lift your summers. Choose fresh breezy smells for when you are on a beach vacation. All Bath & Body Works mists are paraben-free, and dermatologist-approved, making them safe for daily use.

Make your perfume last longer

The aroma of your fragrance can last longer if you apply it in the right manner:

  • It is best to apply perfume right after a shower.
  • Moisturise your body with an unscented lotion or petroleum jelly before layering a fragrance. This ensures that you hydrate the skin enough to lock in the scent.
  • Perfumes that are meant to be applied directly on the body should be used that way.
  • Spray perfume on pulse points like your wrists, neck, inner elbows and the back of the knees as they help release scent throughout the day.
  • Store your perfumes in a cool and dark place.

Best Bath & Body Works fragrances you should own

Bath & Body Works In the Stars Diamond Shimmer Mist
Bath & Body Works In the Stars Diamond Shimmer Mist

HKD 11.17

A light layerable perfume, this fine mist has a very sweet fragrance. With notes of starflower, sandalwood musk, sugared tangelo, white agarwood and radiant amber, this special ‘light-as-air-mist’ won’t feel heavy on your skin.

Image credit: Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works In the Stars Diamond Shimmer Mist on Amazon

Bath & Body Works Pretty As A Peach Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works Pretty As A Peach Fine Fragrance Mist

HKD 31

The Pretty As A Peach fine fragrance mist smells like the season’s sweetest delight. Its notes comprise peach, jasmine petals and white nectarine. This fragrance can keep you refreshed throughout the day.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Bath & Body Works Pretty As A Peach Fine Fragrance Mist on Amazon

Bath & Body Works Saltwater Breeze Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works Saltwater Breeze Fine Fragrance Mist

HKD 9.82

A unique blend of fresh linen, violet leaves, water blossom and white musk makes the Saltwater Breeze fine fragrance mist a perfect perfume with long coverage. The notes give this mist a fresh clean, coastal air feel.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Bath & Body Works Saltwater Breeze Fine Fragrance Mist on Amazon

Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Fine Fragrance Mist

HKD 12.8

The Japanese Cherry Blossom Fine Fragrance Mist has a timeless feminine smell. Its notes comprise watermelon soda, pink rum and cane sugar. This fragrance can keep you refreshed throughout the day.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Fine Fragrance Mist on Amazon

Bath & Body Works At the Beach Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works At the Beach Fine Fragrance Mist

HKD 24.88

True to its name, this is perfect for a day out at the beach. The fragrance notes of frangipani blossoms, toasted coconut and bergamot waters ensure that you will smell heavenly.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Bath & Body Works At the Beach Fine Fragrance Mist on Amazon

Bath & Body Works Rose Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works Rose Fine Fragrance Mist

HKD 6.92

The Rose fine fragrance mist is all about a clean and light, playful, floral aroma. It consists of notes of airy rose water, jasmine petals and creamy musk. A perfect mist to start your day with, this one is sure to impress you.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Bath & Body Works Rose Fine Fragrance Mist on Amazon

Bath & Body Works Among The Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works Among The Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist

HKD 11.01

Airy, uplifting and sweet, this mist has notes of wild berry skies and whipped vanilla clouds. The scent is lightweight and lasts all day.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Bath & Body Works Among The Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist on Amazon

Bath & Body Works Into the Night Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works Into the Night Fine Fragrance Mist

HKD 10

Raspberry noir, amber crystals, velvety rose petals, creamy patchouli and mocha musk are the major fragrance notes of Into the Night. Designed for great coverage, this paraben-free formula can be used all day long.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Bath & Body Works Into the Night Fine Fragrance Mist on Amazon

Bath & Body Works Butterfly Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works Butterfly Fine Fragrance Mist

HKD 37.50

Smell like spring with the goodness of the Butterfly fine fragrance mist. The notes of raspberry nectar, iris petals and airy vanilla make this perfume a sweet-smelling choice.

Image credit: Amazon

Shop Bath & Body Works Butterfly Fine Fragrance Mist on Amazon

Bath & Body Works Pure Wonder Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works Pure Wonder Fine Fragrance Mist

HKD 22.75

The Pure Wonder mist is a rare amalgamation of iced rosé, star jasmine and warm white amber. A spritz or two of this mist is all you need to keep you refreshed throughout the day.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Bath & Body Works Pure Wonder Fine Fragrance Mist on Amazon

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Duané Viljoen/Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

 

– How long do Bath & Body Works fragrances last?

The fine fragrance body mists from this brand last for two to three hours.

– How to make Bath & Body Works fragrances last long?

Apply perfume on your pulse points. It is also recommended to use a fragrance after a shower.

– How to choose the best fragrance for women?

You can choose floral, fruity or citrusy fragrances for women.

– Which type of fragrance is best for men?

Pick from perfumes from the Gingham or Bourbon ranges for men.

