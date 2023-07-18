Fenty Beauty’s new liquid lipstick “Pink Limo’scene” is giving Barbie

It’s a Barbie-core summer! Fenty Beauty just came out with a limited-edition shade for their beloved liquid lipstick line, the Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick. This time it’s in a truly Barbie-worthy shade of hot pink, aptly named “Pink Limo’scene”.

The lipstick is dropping ahead of the Barbie movie release, making it a perfect shade to indulge in throughout all the hot-pink madness.

Other than the latest shade, the product is also available in five other colours: C’Suite’Heart, RiRi, The MVP, H.B.I.C., and Bread Winn’r. True to the philosophy of Fenty Beauty, there’s a shade for every skin tone.

Like Pink Limo’scene, all the shades are bold and colourful, making them perfect for glamming up and making a statement.

Unlike other matte lipsticks, the product’s whipped texture and velvety formula allow for a smooth, breathable application, ensuring it does not dry out the lips and allowing for long periods of wear.

Pink Limo’scene also includes a brilliant colour pay-off, making way for a bold makeup look with one simple swipe. On top of this, the product doesn’t feather off into the lip lines either – trust that your lips will look smooth and seamless.

Fenty Beauty, the brainchild of cultural icon Rihanna, is famed for its diverse range of shades and inclusivity. Incorporating innovative formulas into their products, the brand aims to bring about new solutions to common issues faced in makeup.

Fenty Beauty’s Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in the shade Pink Limo’scene will be available for purchase on the brand’s official website for a limited time. Retailing for $29, the liquid lipstick will come packaged in Rihanna’s signature silver tube.

Until then, take a closer look at the lipstick in the images below.