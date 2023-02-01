Givenchy Beauty names TWICE’s Nayeon as its newest muse

South Korea has taken the world of beauty and fashion by storm. A flurry of brands have been appointing K-pop stars as global ambassadors. First, Valentino chose BTS’ Suga to represent the brand, and then Dior announced BTS’ Jimin as the new global ambassador. And now, Nayeon from K-pop girl band TWICE is the new muse for the French luxury cosmetic brand Givenchy Beauty.

The luxury beauty brand made the announcement on January 30 and introduced Nayeon as Givenchy Beauty’s new ambassador. The K-pop singer has already made waves in the music industry and is set to leave her mark in the beauty industry.

Givenchy Beauty selected Nayeon due to her lively personality

Landing on her first significant partnership as a global muse for the French luxury cosmetic brand of Givenchy Beauty, Nayeon has already unleashed a strong sense of individuality, which is enough to make this collaboration exceptional.

According to a brand representative, Givenchy Beauty selected Nayeon due to her bright and lively appearance, confidence, and sophisticated stage presence. Further, the brand hopes the K-pop star will bring positive synergies by participating in various campaign activities. Nayeon will cover Givenchy Beauty’s makeup and perfume categories and exhibit a more diverse side of herself in the campaigns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 나연 (NAYEON) (@nayeonyny)

TWICE announced the collaboration on their Twitter account

TWICE unveiled a series of collaboration images on their official account. They accompanied the tweet with an announcement of their latest release, Moonlight Sunrise. Take a look:

TWICE is making a comeback with the brand-new English single, ‘Moonlight Sunrise’. A couple of days ago, the popular girl group released individual concept photos of the members. In the latest concept photo, Nayeon radiates her stunning beauty in the sun’s rays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TWICE (@twicetagram)

(Hero and feature image credits: nayeonyny/Instagram)