7 YouTubers to follow for a crash-course in men’s grooming

Be it picking hairstyles, beard styles, skincare regimes, or help with gifting yourself a bottle of perfume, there’s plenty of help on the internet. While most of these brands have had humble beginnings, they are now figures of authority in the affairs of grooming. Call them the grooming gurus of YouTube or men’s grooming YouTubers, they’re here to give you a daily dose of the ultimate grooming guidance.

If there’s one name I’d turn to if I needed a quick opinion on a new perfume, it’s Jeremy. A German perfume reviewer as well as a collector, he has one sharp nose for good scents. He’s often spotted wearing a super-fitted white shirt or a dapper suit. He’s our one-stop destination for all things perfume on YouTube, be it reviews of luxury parfums to shopping guides, it’s all here.

If you’re a young chap, looking to get your basics right in the affairs of grooming, here’s a good starting point for you. Over the years, Alex has been a great e-teacher when it comes to picking out the right hairstyles, buying the right products, and even keeping yourself clean head-to-toe. More so, he also dabbles in the style, dating, and other men’s lifestyle subjects.

This is Rasmus Vilian, and yes, he has a twin brother. When it comes to hairstyling, Rasmus is an absolute ace. Whether there’s a new style on the block, a new trend on the internet or anything new and cool in hairstyling, Rasmus pops up with a quick how-to guide. He even collaborates with some of the world’s most renowned hair salons and stylists, giving us an expert edge in the matter.

When it comes to men’s grooming YouTubers, Robin is one of class and brilliance. Being a true veteran in the affairs of men’s grooming journalism, he runs a blog called ‘Man for Himself’. Based in London, Robin gifts the world his expertise in haircare, product use, styling, skincare, and so much more. On a Sunday, he dabbles in chic style videos too.

Luca may have a smaller channel than most on this list, but he’s offering some top-quality knowledge in hair grooming. Over the past year, his channel has been a digital autobiography of his journey growing-out his hair. As he says, “2020 is the year to grow out your hair”, and he’s taking us with him through every step of the process. All your answers regarding growing-out your hair will be answered at this one channel.

This list wouldn’t be complete without some homegrown talent, so here’s Abhinav Mahajan. While his channel is a palace of grooming, fitness, sex and dating, and dieting, he serves as a great online learning destination for Indian men. His grooming content mostly revolves around his signature long hair and beard look. If you’re looking to build such a Herculean aesthetic too, you know where to find him.

Two of our favourite men’s grooming Youtubers, duo George LaBoda and Blake Scott’s channel is a classy space for all things modern and gentlemanly. Right from grooming your beard right all the way to stocking up on the right wines, they give you a true crash-course on living life with sheer class. They may have a mid-sized channel of 135K subscribers, but they promise from top-notch luxury content.

All images: Courtesy brands and Getty Images