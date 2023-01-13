facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Grooming > 10 Year of the Rabbit nail art ideas to show your manicurist now
10 Year of the Rabbit nail art ideas to show your manicurist now
Beauty & Grooming
13 Jan 2023 01:54 PM

10 Year of the Rabbit nail art ideas to show your manicurist now

Lifestyle Asia

Are you ready to rabbit it up on your nails? The Chinese New Year begins on 22 January, so it’s time to head to the nail salon and get Year of the Rabbit themed nails. Here are some nail art ideas. 

Our favourite way to enjoy any festivity is with some themed nail art. Even though Chinese New Year is famously a red-and-gold affair, why not go the extra mile this year with a Year of the Rabbit manicure? Let these nail artists and nail art lovers inspire you, and begin the new year in style. Who knows? They might just bring you extra luck in the Year of the Rabbit.

Chinese New Year and Year of the Rabbit nail art ideas to try this month

Keep it delicate and classic with florals

Bring a bit of golden confetti to the party

Don’t forget that red is the luckiest colour of them all

The cutest way to embrace the Year of the Rabbit

Gold leaf art is a minimalist yet chic way to embrace the festival

For those who like it very artsy

For those who prefer traditional symbols

Pastel pink is a delicate way to show off your Chinese New Year nails

Maximalist designs

Wishing you a sparkly Chinese New Year!

Grooming Nails Nail Art
10 Year of the Rabbit nail art ideas to show your manicurist now

Lifestyle Asia

Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.