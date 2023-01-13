10 Year of the Rabbit nail art ideas to show your manicurist now

Are you ready to rabbit it up on your nails? The Chinese New Year begins on 22 January, so it’s time to head to the nail salon and get Year of the Rabbit themed nails. Here are some nail art ideas.
Our favourite way to enjoy any festivity is with some themed nail art. Even though Chinese New Year is famously a red-and-gold affair, why not go the extra mile this year with a Year of the Rabbit manicure? Let these nail artists and nail art lovers inspire you, and begin the new year in style. Who knows? They might just bring you extra luck in the Year of the Rabbit.