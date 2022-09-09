Le Labo’s city-exclusive fragrances are available in Hong Kong for one month only

What travel restrictions? This September, take a spin around the world through scents with Le Labo’s city-inspired fragrances, available locally for just 30 days.

For over two years, it feels like Le Labo has been teasing us. With travel out of the question, getting our hands on the perfume brand’s city-exclusive fragrances was mission impossible… until now.

Throughout September, Le Labo’s fragrances — the city-specific ones that are usually available only in the city they belong to, with no online orders, no shipping and no exceptions — are now released worldwide so new people can discover their scents.

Choose from over 14 nostalgic, poetic scents representing 14 cities. Aside from Hong Kong’s very own Bigarade 18, which pays homage to the brand founder’s childhood memories here, standout fragrances include Paris’ sexy, woody Vanille 44, Seoul’s fresh, lemony Citron 28 and London’s peppery Poivre 23.

Le Labo’s city-exclusive fragrances are available in 15ml (HK$1,170), 50ml (HK$2,800), 100ml (HK$4,200) or 500ml (HK$14,750) bottles from 1 to 30 September, and you can find them on the brand’s Hong Kong online shop and select corners.