The best hair scrubs for a clean scalp and rejuvenated hair

Sloughing off dead skin cells and impurities to let it breathe — exfoliating works miraculously for our skin’s health. It is an essential and unmissable part of a skin care routine and for that matter, even for our scalp and hair. Yes, our scalp is meant to be exfoliated too and it is a hair care step that you should not miss out on. And if you’re wondering about all the scalp exfoliation know-how, the answer lies in hair scrubs.
What is a hair scrub?
Just like a body or a face scrub, a hair scrub helps in exfoliating your scalp and makes for a quick shower add-on before shampoo and conditioner. Formulated with either chemical exfoliators (AHAs and BHAs), physical exfoliators (walnut shell granules, castor beads, coffee, sugar) or both along with other nourishing ingredients, hair scrubs ensure good scalp health and hair growth. Let’s understand how!
Benefits of using a hair scrub
Scrubbing your scalp cleanses it off from all the build-up, flakes, grim and excess oil and decongests the clogged hair follicles. This consequently promotes a happy and healthy scalp and hair from the roots to the tips. Using a hair scrub also rids you of dandruff and is especially beneficial for people who have a dry or oily scalp. When a shampoo falls short of deeply cleansing your scalp, a hair scrub comes to the rescue.
How to choose a hair scrub?
Much like a face or a body scrub, you should choose a scalp scrub as per your scalp type and relevant concerns. Also, look for other ingredients including coconut oil, tea tree, panthenol, clay, and charcoal that further enhance the efficacy of the scrub and improve your hair health. If your scalp is dry, itchy and tends to get flaky you can opt for a scrub like the Coco & Eve Deep Clean Scalp Scrub (Buy it for HKD 241.50 on Look Fantastic), which contains both chemical and physical exfoliating agents and moisturising ingredients to keep your scalp hydrated.
If you have an oily scalp, the Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub (Buy it for HKD 405.50 on Look Fantastic) can be a saviour as it not only detoxes oily and sensitive scalps but also rebalances and calms them.
How to use a hair scrub?
You should essentially use a hair scrub to exfoliate, once or twice a week depending upon your shampooing frequency and the use of styling products. Follow these steps to exfoliate your scalp:
1. Wet your hair properly and part it into sections.
2. Start applying the scrub on the scalp generously and massage for a few minutes in gentle circular motions using your fingertips or a massaging brush. Do not use your nails.
3. Rinse thoroughly with water and follow it up with a mild shampoo and conditioner.
4. In the case of a chemical exfoliant, simply apply it directly onto the wet scalp and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off with water and shampoo and condition your hair like you normally do.
Here are some of the best hair scrubs to elevate your hair care routine
The Frank Body Caffeinated Scalp Scrub comprises green coffee that promotes healthier hair. The formula also contains peppermint which cleanses the scalp effectively along with rosemary and eucalyptus extracts that help in reducing scalp inflammation. This scrub leads to a rejuvenated scalp and hair and can be used two to three times a week.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
The Inkey List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub is a chemical (glycolic acid) and physical (castor beads) exfoliator hybrid. It’s a treatment that removes product build-up and dead skin to boost healthy hair growth from first use. It also helps protect and balance out the microbiome of the scalp and keeps the hair follicles clean. Suitable for sensitive scalps, this scrub is ideal for all hair types including coloured hair.
Image: Courtesy The Inkey List
With a purifying texture targeting oily scalp that’s prone to dandruff, the Kérastase Fusio Energising Scrub is curated with detoxifying sea salt that exfoliates the scalp and removes build-up efficiently. It also contains salicylic acid and vitamin B6 that has anti-inflammatory effects. Additionally, this hair scrub lends 72 percent more volume to your locks with a shinier and lightweight feel.
Image: Courtesy Kérastase
The OUAI Scalp and Body Scrub is a deep-cleansing foaming weekly treatment formulated with sugar crystals and coconut oil that gently exfoliates the skin. It removes all the excess build-up while softening the skin and balancing its moisture levels. This scrub is best suited for fine, medium and thick hair and both oiliness and dryness.
Image: Courtesy OUAI
Perfect for people with dry, flaky and itchy scalp, this micro-exfoliating shampoo with Binchotan charcoal draws out the impurities from the scalp and hair follicles. Supporting a clean and balanced scalp, it also reduces itchiness, irritation and inflammation owing to ingredients like peppermint, spearmint and tea tree oils. It also has coconut oil to provide moisturisation and super vitamin panthenol to strengthen the roots and hair shaft. It is safe for all hair types including coloured and chemically or keratin-treated hair.
Image: Courtesy Revolve
The Cleansing Purifying Scrub by Christophe Robin is an exfoliating shampoo that detoxifies and soothes oily and sensitive scalps. It removes daily build-up and refreshes itchy scalps owing to the presence of sea salt crystals (for exfoliating), natural carbohydrate complex (rebalancing) and bisabolol (calming the scalp).
Image: Courtesy Christophe Robin
The Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub by dpHUE is a gentle exfoliator that removes dandruff, dead skin and all the dirt and debris without disturbing the pH balance of your skin. The presence of Himalayan pink salt further adds to its efficacy and encourages scalp health and hair growth.
Image: Courtesy dpHUE
The BondiBoost Pink Himalayan Detox Scalp Scrub enhances your haircare routine like no other. It is a creamy treatment for the scalp and is infused with the goodness of premium pink salt that removes excess build-up and oils. It has a refreshing and purifying effect on the scalp and the hair and is formulated with green coffee extract and vitamin E. The scrub leaves your hair feeling soft and smooth.
Image: Look Fantastic
The Coco & Eve Deep Clean Scalp Scrub is a pre-shampoo treatment that targets scalp concerns like daily build-up, oily roots and dry scalp. With natural Balinese botanicals in its formulation, this hair scrub aims at eliminating the root causes of different hair concerns you might have. It offers a mix of physical and chemical exfoliation owing to the presence of AHAs, BHAs, coconut shell powder and bamboo in the blend. Additionally, the volcanic ash content draws out impurities and excess oil while peppermint and caffeine leave the scalp feeling fresh and cool.
Image: Courtesy Coco & Eve
(Main Image Courtesy: Christophe Robin; Featured Image Courtesy: dpHUE)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Hair scrubs are a pre-shampoo treatment. Hence they should be used before shampooing, however, on a wet scalp and hair.
Answer: No, hair and scalp scrubs are the same and help in maintaining the health of your scalp and hair.
Answer: You should scrub your scalp not more than once or twice a week. If you shampoo your hair frequently and do not use a lot of hair styling products, exfoliating once every two weeks is also sufficient.
Answer: To exfoliate your scalp naturally at home, you can prepare hair scrubs using exfoliating agents like sugar crystals, coffee, oatmeal and Himalayan sea salt combined with other nourishing ingredients according to your scalp concerns.