Best shampoos to control and reduce hair fall (tried and tested)

Hair fall is inevitable in Hong Kong because of the high humidity that makes the hair damp and heavy. This puts stress on the cuticle, causing hair to fall. To battle this common enemy, you need to choose the right weapon: hair fall shampoo.
There are many shampoo brands and types available in Hong Kong so you might not even know which one to choose. We’ve curated the list of the best tried and tested shampoos to prevent hair fall.
How to choose the best shampoo to beat hair fall?
There are many types of shampoos that can prevent hair loss. Picking a shampoo with biotin, can help make your hair strands thicker and stronger. With time, you’ll be able to regain your luscious hair back.
It’s better to look for brands with natural active ingredients so that it doesn’t irritate your scalp and lead to hair fall. Avoid products that have harmful chemicals such as parabens. Knowing your hair type also makes a significant difference. No matter what shampoo you try, if it’s not compatible with your hair type, it won’t work. For instance, if you have dry hair, it’s better to pick a shampoo that can moisturise the hair. A moisturising shampoo easily detangles your hair, causing less tension and eventually, less hair fall.
Furthermore, shampoos that produce less lather are more effective and can grasp more dirt and oil from your hair.
Best anti-hair fall shampoos available in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo
- Morrocanoil Extra Volume Shampoo
- Kérastase Densifique Bain Densite 250ml
- Wai Yuen Tong Chinese Herbal Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo
- Avalon Organics Thickening Biotin B-Complex Shampoo
- Organix Thick and Full Biotin Collagen Shampoo
- Dashu Anti-Hair Loss Scalp Shampoo
- Pura D’or Professional Grade Biotin Shampoo
Dr Barbara Sturm’s eponymous beauty and skincare brand has gained a cult following worldwide, and slowly catching up in Hong Kong. The German aesthetics doctor is known for her anti-inflammatory philosophy so it’s no surprise that her anti-hair fall shampoo is packed with a gentle cleansing formulation. This helps promote the growth of strong and healthy-looking hair. The extracts of camellia and larch will nourish your hair follicles and reduce hair fall. But that’s not all! The Pro-Vitamin B5 also helps repair the hair shaft which in turn reduces hair breakage.
This shampoo works by cleansing and adding volume to your damaged, limp hair. Thanks to the antioxidant-rich argan oil and revitalising nutrients such as the linden bud extract, the shampoo restores your hair back to health. It works wonders not just for hair fall but also for other problems like dry hair. Use it together with the conditioner for better results.
Many Hongkongers swear by Kérastase. While they have many other types of hair products available, this daily shampoo specifically targets hair fibres experiencing loss of strength. It works by strengthening the hair at its fibre and reviving dormant follicles. Expect thicker-looking locks as the shampoo works to add texture, substance, and resilience to your hair.
Bring back your luscious hair with Wai Yuen Tong’s Chinese herbal shampoo. Formulated with hair-strengthening Chinese herbs like ginkgo, prepared fleece flower root, false daisy, and ginger, it helps cleanse your hair and scalp. The ginkgo’s antioxidant property will rejuvenate hair follicles and roots. As if that’s not enough, the false daisy also helps strengthen hair strands, preventing hair fall. Finally, ginger promotes the scalp’s blood circulation, stimulating hair growth.
Avalon Organics’ thickening shampoo is packed with biotin B-complex, saw palmetto, quinoa protection, and Vitamin E. All these ingredients help cleanse, and nourish hair from the root, all the way to the tip, and strengthen hair strands. The shampoo works in tandem with the thickening conditioner for optimum results.
This shampoo is all about adding volume to your strands and gently cleansing them. Whether you have thin or medium hair, it removes daily impurities on top of its thickening effect. It contains nutrient-rich ingredients including biotin, collagen, and wheat protein, which work together to keep hair strong, prevent breakage, and increase hair elasticity. With every use, you start to get fuller hair.
Dashu is a Korean anti-hair loss scalp shampoo which helps with hair cleansing and scalp improvement and gives off a rejuvenation effect. It has a number of hair loss-friendly ingredients like biotin, camellia seed oil, ginseng extract, and more. To top it off, it maintains a pH level of 5.5, which is one of the best conditions for scalp improvement.
8 /8
Suitable for all hair tyles, vegan, cruelty-free, and loaded with the finest ingredients, look no further than Pura D’or’s biotin shampoo. Containing potent therapeutic oils and extract, see your damaged hair improve with reduced hair thinning. The aloe vera also adds moisture and hydration for extra nourishment. Other ingredients like tea tree oil, saw palmetto, and nettle leaf extract help reduce shedding. Say hello to a fuller mane!
Bye hair fall, hello stronger hair!
(Featured image credit: avalonorganics/Instagram)
(Hero image credit: Erik Larregui/Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: There are many shampoos that can help prevent hair fall. Be sure to choose those with natural active ingredients to prevent scalp irritation and heair loss. Pick shampoo rich with biotin which can help make your hair thicker and fuller.
Answer: The best-reviewed brands in Hong Kong include Dr. Barbara Sturm, Avalon Organics, Moroccanoil, and many others.