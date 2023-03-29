10 natural remedies to give your damaged hair a new life

Hair damage, though common, is different for everyone. Between the styling and colouring, the damage might manifest as split ends, dullness, or breakage. And no matter how often you attempt to treat your hair with a repairing mask, it can feel like only a little is helping.

If you’re guilty of putting your hair through chemical treatments, grooming procedures and whatnot, here are some easy DIY remedies to retain your hair’s lustre. These inexpensive ingredients reside in the nooks and crannies of your kitchen, so why not harness their benefits? From olive oil and eggs to bananas and honey, many commonplace ingredients can be the saving grace to bring back your tresses’ lost glory.

So, bookmark this list of the ten best natural remedies to repair dry and damaged hair.

Repair dry and damaged hair with these natural remedies

1. Olive Oil for nourishment

Apart from drizzling it on your Italian dishes, try olive oil to moisturise your hair. While it’s Jennifer Lopez’s favourite skincare ingredient, olive oil works wonders for hair as well. It is rich in antioxidants that promote hair growth and save it from damage. Furthermore, it’s also rich in omega-6 fatty acids that lessen breakage and dryness.

Application: Warm up the oil in your palms and apply it only to the ends of your hair. Wrap your hair in a towel and keep it on for 20-30 minutes to lock the oil in. Then go ahead with your usual shampoo and conditioning routine. Do this once a week.

2. Apple cider vinegar to calm the frizz

Apple cider vinegar delivers the best when it comes to hair care. It helps to smooth out rough strands and also controls the bacteria and fungi that cause hair and scalp problems. The ingredient is also hailed for being rich in vitamins B and C, which are great for hair.

Application: Simply mix 2-5 spoons of apple cider vinegar with two cups of water. Pour the mixture into your hair (and scalp) after shampooing and conditioning. Let it sit for a couple of minutes and then rinse it out. Use it once a week.

3. Avocado to hydrate the tresses

The next time you stock up on avocados for guacamole, throw in some extra for your haircare as well. According to Healthline, avocados contain natural oils and fatty acids that are extremely helpful to bring to life dehydrated and dry hair.

Application: While there are several ways to include avocados in your hair care routine, we’ve listed down the top two methods.

Avocado and egg mask: Mix an avocado with an egg and apply the paste to your hair for at least 20 minutes. Make sure you gently comb through your hair for the mixture to spread evenly. Rinse it off thoroughly. This treatment can be done once a week.

Avocado and coconut oil: Mash the avocado and pour two tablespoons of count oil. Leave the mixture in your hair for about 30 minutes before following it up with shampoo.

4. Eggs for strengthening

Give protein treatment to your hair by whipping eggs in your kitchen. Not only do eggs nourish your hair strands, but they work wonders for your scalp by infusing it with much-needed vitamins and minerals.

Application: Mix an egg with about two tablespoons of olive oil and apply to damp hair. Follow it up with your usual shampoo and conditioner routine. You can also mix an egg with shampoo directly and apply it to your hair for five minutes and rinse well. Do it once or twice a week.

5. Mayonnaise to improve texture

Apart from elevating the taste of your sandwiches, mayonnaise deeply conditions your hair and helps in achieving a soft texture. According to Medical News Today, mayonnaise has moisturizing properties and also contains protein that gives new life to dry and brittle hair.

Application: Simply apply mayonnaise to your hair and comb through for it to spread evenly. Put on a shower cap and let the ingredient sit in your hair for 15-20 minutes. Rinse and follow it up with shampoo.

6. Butter for a glossy shine

Butter will give your hair a glazed effect, ridding it of all that prolonged dullness. Butter helps to reduce dryness and split ends, therefore lessening overall damage.

Application: Apply a few spoons of softened, room-temperature butter to the lengths of your hair and let it sit for about 15-30 minutes. Rinse it off and go ahead with your usual shampoo and conditioner routine.

7. Honey to add moisture

Honey moisturies and smoothens your hair and restores its shine. It prevents hair breakage and loss, in addition to being great for your scalp health.

Application: Mix honey with yoghurt and any oil of your choice and spread across your hair strands. Keep it on for half an hour and rinse thoroughly.

8. Tea for enhancing hair colour

Tea has an everlasting impact on your wellness, whether you sip it or apply it to your tresses. Tea is believed to naturally enhance your hair colour and lock moisture, so it’s pertinent to know which type of tea is suitable for your hair. According to a Reader’s Digest report chamomile tea and black tea work wonders for hair.

Application: Use cool, brewed tea as a final rinse after your shampoo.

9. Sandalwood oil to stimulate hair growth

Essential oils have become a popular home remedy for damaged hair and sandalwood oil in particular lessens the occurrence of brittle, frizzy hair and promotes hair growth. This oil multiplies the protein in your hair, which increases its strength over time.

Application: Use a few drops of sandalwood oil and massage it on your scalp for a few minutes and then spread it over your ends. You can also add a tiny amount of it to your shampoo or conditioner for the best results.

10. Humidifier to treat dry hair

Humidifiers will give your hair that extra boost of moisturisation, especially in the winter season when the dry air robs it of hydration. According to cosmetic dermatologist Dendy Engelman, via Well And Good, people suffering from rough, dry or unmanageable hair must add a humidifier to their night haircare routine.

According to Dr Engleman, sleeping with a humidifier balances out the humidity in your home, keeping it ideal for your hair to stay moisturised and healthy.

Application: Use it before going to bed every night and witness the change.

Tips to prevent hair damage

Rather than rubbing your hair with a towel, gently wrap it in the towel to absorb the water. Further, air dry your hair.

When using styling tools, use the lowest heat setting and decrease the time they touch your hair. Aim at using these tools once a week or even less.

Avoid sleeping in tight hairstyles like a ponytail or a bun.

Brush or comb your hair only when you’re styling it and use a wide-tooth comb while you’re at it.

Always apply serums on your tresses as they protect the hair from heat styling and control frizz.

Gently massage the shampoo on your scalp and run it down your strands rather than rubbing the product into your length.

(Hero image credit: drobotdean/ Freepik)

(Feature image credit: averie woodard/ Unsplash)