5 quiet luxury hairstyles for that sleek everyday look

It’s time to step into the world of quiet luxury, but this time with quiet luxury hairstyles. Not sure where to begin? We’ve taken inspiration from the internet and gathered these 5 quiet luxury hairstyles for that perfect everyday look.

More than just a trend, quiet luxury is a lifestyle. From your clothes to skincare and fragrance— quiet luxury is a whole mood. It is an understated elegance that whispers. But how does this relate to hair? Well, if you’ve heard of the ‘hair theory,’ which is all over TikTok right now, hair plays a significant role in one’s appearance. Change your hairstyle, and people will perceive you differently.

Nevertheless, quiet luxury hair isn’t just about style. It’s about hair health too. Healthy, quality hair is needed to make your hair whisper luxury. So fix your split ends, touch up your roots, and follow these quiet luxury hairstyles below.

5 quiet luxury hairstyles for that perfect everyday look

A deep side part with long straight hair

This quiet luxury hairstyle goes to the long hair queens and kings. Effortless yet looking highly put-together, this hairstyle whispers, “I’ve got money.” Do a side part and move the hair from one side of the face and tuck it behind your ear. This look also reveals different focal points and features. It is super casual but also sophisticated.

Butterfly haircut

The butterfly haircut, or what some would call the “Matilda Djerf hair,” has been all over socials. This feathery hairstyle has the longest layers just below the shoulders, with shorter layers around the top of the head. The layers make the hair voluminous by providing hair dimension and movement. Besides looking luxurious, this style softens facial features and gives the cheeks a sweet fullness.

Clean, slicked bun

Now, we can’t forget about the poster girl of ‘stealth wealth,’ Sofia Richie. Besides her iconic outfits, everything she does has a purpose, including her hair. The clean, slicked bun is one of her signature hairstyles that whispers “quiet luxury.” It is casual, polished, and easy to do. Use hair mousse or a wax stick for that perfect slicked-back look. This hairstyle works well for any age and is ideal for amping up your accessory game.

Sleek mid ponytail

A ponytail is a super versatile hairstyle. You can wear it to the gym, office, or a gala event, and it’s great to keep your hair away whilst eating. A good thing about wearing the mid ponytail is that if you have a round face, this hairdo elongates the facial structure, giving it a definition. Another plus is that it draws less attention to the forehead.

The airy bob

Although this hairstyle isn’t for everyone, the airy bob is phenomenal for a quiet luxury hairstyle. Light and voluminous, the look is très chic. With quiet luxury, it’s all about finding that midway place, and that’s what the airy bob does. The hair is cut just below the jawline, a bit longer than the traditional bob. This look also emphasises facial bone structure, like the jawline and cheekbones.