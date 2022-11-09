The household ingredient that could cure all your hair woes

Behold Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) that is progressively making it’s mark as the cure-all for various hair concerns. The magic weight-loss drink is now making it’s way to the bathroom shelf for a healthy scalp. We get expert opinion on the benefits of ACV and cheat products to add to your haircare regime.

The swapping of beauty ingredients with those found in your kitchen isn’t always one that we (and many dermatologists) are always on board with. Very often, in our bid to find simpler, organic or inexpensive alternatives we try to DIY our way to flawless skin and hair using kitchen ingredients. The beauty gurus of the internet are always full of these easy hacks that aren’t always on spot. In our attempt to make your beauty game more authentic, we always like to verify with established dermatologists before recommending cure-all beauty trends. So when we heard the internet going gaga over the benefits of ACV for your skin and hair (drinking it is so passes), we decided to check in with Dr Noopur Jain of SkinZest on its true nature. We are happy to report, ACV gets the stamp of approval when it comes to tackling hair issues.

“Apple Cider Vinegar is a popular condiment and health food. It’s made from apples using a fermentation process enriching it with live cultures, minerals, and acids. ACV has many uses as a home remedy. One of these is as a hair wash to improve scalp health, strengthen hair, and enhance shine. While be called as a home “panacea” or “cure-all” for health problems despite being under-researched, the benefits and science around ACV does deliver when it comes to hair care. For those dealing with hair issues such as itchy scalp or hair breakage, apple cider vinegar might be a great natural remedy to explore,” shares Dr Noopur Jain.

Benefits of using Apple Cider Vinegar for hair according to dermatologist, Dr Noopur Jain:

Reduces frizziness in hair: ACV contains acetic acid which helps in restoring shine to hair and reducing dryness, making them less frizzy. The reason hair become brittle and frizzy is because of the high alkaline content in them. When you counteract that with the acidity of vinegar, natural balance gets restored.

Acts against itchiness and scalp infections: The antimicrobial qualities of apple cider vinegar make it effective against fungi and bacteria that cause scalp infections. Regular use of apple cider vinegar for hair wash can help you heal your scalp and become itch-free.

Reduces dandruff: Alpha-hydroxy acid, present in apple cider vinegar, is an exfoliant that cleans up scalp and reduces dandruff.

Makes hair healthy: ACV is good for hair because it contains several vitamins and minerals that nourish your hair, leaving them shiny and healthy.