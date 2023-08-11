Kiehl’s debuts New York Subway pop-up in Harbour City

A life-size replica of New York’s famous subway has just opened in Hong Kong, courtesy of American beauty brand Kiehl’s.

I’ve never been to New York. Like, I’m sure it’s an amazing place, but I just haven’t gotten around to visiting. Luckily, Kiehl’s is bringing a slice of NYC to Hong Kong with its newest pop-up in Harbour City. Modelled on the New York Subway — apparently it’s true-to-scale! — the pop-up provides a space for beauty lovers to explore the brand’s 172-year tradition and flagship products.

At the Kiehl’s New York Subway, visitors can check in at the entrance, then board the famous New York graffiti subway train and experience the local street art atmosphere. They can take some snapshots at the Kiehl’s-themed photo booth, then head to the skin consultation area to see which Kiehl’s products are best suited for their skin type.

Visitors who complete tasks and purchase products at the pop-up or designated Kiehl’s stores can earn K Miles. Those with the second, third and fourth highest number of K Miles by the end of the pop-up period will stand a chance to win a polaroid camera. And here’s the best part — one lucky person who collects the highest number of K Miles will have the opportunity to win round-trip tickets to New York, USA for two (!).

The Kiehl’s New York Subway pop-up runs from 10 to 20 August at Ocean Terminal Lobby, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Learn more about the time-limited event on Harbour City’s official website.

(Lead and featured image courtesy of Kiehl’s)