Korean beauty: The best makeup and skincare brands to shop in Hong Kong

Korean beauty is all the rage right now. And for all the right reasons! Korean beauty focuses on the root cause of your skin concerns while maintaining your natural glow and complexion. But what makes Korean brands even better is that they usually have a range of products catering to skincare and makeup. See our top picks of the best brands to shop in Hong Kong!

Koreans have a simple philosophy when it comes to skincare – hydration, hydration, and more hydration. Unsurprisingly, many K-pop idols and Korean celebrities have almost flawless skin. Of course, they have K-beauty products to thank for that! It’s so popular that you’d even see Korean skincare and makeup products advertised in Korean dramas, sometimes incorporated into scenes. Products that celebrities use immediately get sold out.

Korean beauty typically has a multi-step routine, and products boast plenty of natural ingredients, some of which are important in the South Korean diet, like ginseng and mugwort. So, while places like Etude House, Laneige, and Innisfree are household names, there are plenty of other brands to try in Hong Kong. It’s time to provide your skin with all the moisture and TLC it deserves!

Korean beauty: Where to shop for the good stuff in Hong Kong