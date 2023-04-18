Korean beauty: The best makeup and skincare brands to shop in Hong Kong

Korean beauty is all the rage right now. And for all the right reasons! Korean beauty focuses on the root cause of your skin concerns while maintaining your natural glow and complexion. But what makes Korean brands even better is that they usually have a range of products catering to skincare and makeup. See our top picks of the best brands to shop in Hong Kong!
Koreans have a simple philosophy when it comes to skincare – hydration, hydration, and more hydration. Unsurprisingly, many K-pop idols and Korean celebrities have almost flawless skin. Of course, they have K-beauty products to thank for that! It’s so popular that you’d even see Korean skincare and makeup products advertised in Korean dramas, sometimes incorporated into scenes. Products that celebrities use immediately get sold out.
Korean beauty typically has a multi-step routine, and products boast plenty of natural ingredients, some of which are important in the South Korean diet, like ginseng and mugwort. So, while places like Etude House, Laneige, and Innisfree are household names, there are plenty of other brands to try in Hong Kong. It’s time to provide your skin with all the moisture and TLC it deserves!
Sulwhasoo prides itself on being the first brand to create products infused with ginseng. Today, the products of the brand are known for their anti-inflammatory powers and for improving skin’s self-regeneration capacity. Among its range of products, Gentle Cleansing Oil, First Care Activating Serum, and Ginseng Renewing Cream are bestsellers. You know you’re in good hands because Blackpink’s Rosé is an ambassador for the beauty and skincare brand.
Beauty of Joseon takes inspiration from Korean hanbang, traditional Korean medicine that uses herbal ingredients such as ginseng, lotus root, and chaga mushroom. Beauty of Joseon’s products primarily has rice, green tea, mugwort, and ginseng as key ingredients. You can use them to address skin concerns like acne, dryness, wrinkles, and sebum growth. The minimalist designs are an added plus! Be sure to try the Revive Eye Serum, Ginseng Cleansing Oil, or Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics.
Amuse is all about bringing good vibes to your day. The Seoul-based brand champions clean beauty, with its products containing vegan formulas. Years of research earned the brand its certification from France’s Eve Vegan, known for its strict criteria. Just like Red Velvet’s Irene, who flaunts many of the brand’s campaign images, you too can get a fresh look with their products. The Jel-Fit Tint gives your lips colour and definitive flow while the Drew Balm is loaded with ingredients that leave you hydrated.
As its name suggests, Dear Dahila takes inspiration from the flower dahlia. As such, all the products from the brand contain Dahlia Variabilis flower extract. The extract has antioxidant properties that protect the skin and gives it a natural glow. As a vegan brand, expect other nourishing ingredients such as shea butter for moisturising and argan oil for damage repair. Perfect for the spring season, be sure to get the Blooming Edition Paradise Dual Palette Blusher duo for both your cheeks and eyes.
With the philosophy of “taking it day by day, skin by skin”, Glow Recipe has accumulated a cult following. It’s no surprise given that their products are rich in antioxidant fruit extracts, are clean, and vegan. What’s even better is how they keep it real—not using unrealistic words like poreless, ageless, or flawless—but celebrating your skin (and beauty) as it is. If that’s not enough, Glow Recipe also gives back to the environment with its Social Impact Program. Among their bestsellers are the Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, and the Strawberry Smooth BHA+AHA Salicylic Serum.
A brand that’s both for men and women? O HUI is the answer. Given its philosophy of merging nature with science, O HUI uses natural stem cells from plants to create its range of products. What sets O HUI apart though, is that they have products specifically made for men’s skin. You can’t miss out on Age Recovery Eye Cream, Miracle Moisture Cleansing Oil, and Miracle Moisture Emulsion.
The History of Whoo aims to capture the same beauty regiments once used by Korea’s empresses. Right down to its logo, inspired by the traditional Korean musical instrument Haegum, The History of Whoo champions traditional Korean motifs. Whether you’re looking specifically for skincare or makeup, the range of products will leave you spoiled for choice. We recommend getting the Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate, Illuminating Regenerating Eye Serum, or Signature Cushion Foundation.
Julyme is better known for its perfumery expertise, and their aromatic products can be a fantastic addition to your beauty cabinet. Just like its name, Julyme brings out the natural colours (and smell) from the month of July. Shop a variety of perfumed hair and beauty care filled with natural ingredients. You’ll love the range of shampoo, body wash, or body lotion—just pick according to the scent you want!
VT Cosmetics made headlines when they collaborated with Korean superstars BTS. Originally just an oral care brand, VT Cosmetics has since expanded into skincare and makeup. Whether you’re looking for masks, moisturisers, cleansers, or lip care, they have it all! Containing natural raw materials, the Essence Pun Pact is a must-have, and so is the Cica Spot Patch!
