All the Korean beauty products Korean celebrities swear by

If you’re considering trying new products to improve your complexion or makeup routine but don’t know what to get, don’t fret. Read on for the best Korean beauty products celebrities swear by.

After all, Korean celebrities are always sporting a dewy, flawless, radiant complexion wherever they go, despite the amount of makeup that goes onto their skin. Yes, we’re jealous too.

For best results, apply the product all over the skin in a circular motion after toning and pat until all of the liquid has been absorbed.

It also has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties for smoother and healthier skin. The fermented yeast and lactobacillus, in essence, adds intense hydration to your skin, giving it a plump glow, and evens out your complexion.

Consisting of 63 percent propolis extract and 10 percent royal jelly extract, this essence by Skinfood helps to soften and strengthen your skin. Packed with antioxidants it is one of the best Korean skincare products to hit the market.

If you are looking for the best Korean skincare products, this serum is a must have. It stimulates your skin’s regeneration and rejuvenation processes and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It also increases skin elasticity, radiance and improves skin barrier to all external factors for better skin every day. Moisturisation is its main benefit when applied topically.

The creators of the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum have invested 23 years into their research to give you the best for your skin. Infused with precious Korean herbs, this serum has advanced anti-aging properties like never before.

It also helps fight acne, removing dark spots and scars, nourish, while giving you glass skin through deep moisturisation. Suitable for daily use, this K-beauty cream is highly recommended for all skin types.

Whenever your skin feels dry, dap a small quantity of the cream over the dry area for better absorption. It provides deep hydration and a soothing effect to the skin on the face and body without irritating your skin.

Its patented Ceramide Skin ComplexTM strengthens the skin barrier and boosts the skin’s self-hydrating ability, keeping skin moisturised and healthy for longer.

If your skin is sensitive and looking for a cream that will not react harshly on it, then Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream by Illiyoon is the one for you. This K-beauty product has an all-in-one formula and is effective for all kinds of skin problems.

The papaya extract in the cleansing balm provides complete removal of the makeup from the base and leaves the skin feeling fresh and plump. This balm is incredibly lightweight and easy to use. For best results, massage the Korean skin care product onto your face and wipe it off with a tissue.

Tri-Peel AcidTM (AHA, BHA, and LHA) is used to gently remove dead skin cells from within the pores, while jojoba oil and antioxidant-rich tea tree oil hydrate, nourish, and soothe the skin.

The new addition to this award-winning K-beauty brand has the same gentle and silky texture as the rest of its products. This makes it easy to remove stubborn makeup without rubbing your skin of its natural oils.

The Banila Co. Clean Cleansing Balm has a sorbet-like texture that quickly and smoothly removes all the makeup from your face without clogging your pores.

The peeling pads soaked in green tea exfoliate the skin quickly and gently, removing excess sebum and dead skin cells. It contains Centella extract, which induces skin elasticity, reduces wrinkles, and has skin healing properties.

This product by the renowned Korean beauty brand is top-rated in the market and deserves a spot in your skin care routine. For the best-advanced treatment, go for the Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Green Tea, which has a signature formula and promotes visibly softer, smoother, clearer, and moisturized skin.

How to get Jennie’s flawless, glowing skin, you ask? Here’s the Kpop star’s secret: Hera’s Glow Lasting Cushion. The product is formulated with groundbreaking technology that forms a natural, glowing sheen across your face that stays fresh even after 24 hours.

Attending the Golden Globes might only be a dream for us, but it doesn’t mean we can’t get #cameraready for the moment when it comes. Emma Stone was spotted using KNC Beauty’s Collagen Infused Lip Mask before she stepped onto the red carpet. The jelly-like product is formulated with rose flower oil, cherry extract, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin E to create soft, luscious lips.

One can’t talk about K-pop without mentioning BTS these days, so what better way to steal their concert-ready skincare routine than with these Mediheal masks? The band has been endorsing products from Mediheal for the longest time, and rightfully so. Each mask are formulated in collaboration with skin experts and dermatologists, so you can expect maximum efficacy and benefits when used at home too.

Laneige gained started gaining a cult following in 2015, and has never looked back since. The Lip Layering Bar has proved to be an incredibly convenient tool for those looking to recreate the popular gradient lip look in one swipe, used by celebrities like such as Song Hye Kyo and Lee Sung Kyung. The other most popular product? The BB Cushion Cream. Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim prizes the cushion for its high SPF and ability to keep her skin moisturized even in the coldest of climates.

Award-winning singer-songwriter-actress IU (it seems like there’s almost nothing she can’t do) has so many activities on her plate that it’s a real wonder how she gets her dewy skin picture-perfect all the time. We reckon it’s from one of her favourite products — the CNP Propolis Energy Ampule — an after-toner step that contains hyaluronic acid, propolis extract and madecassoside to soothe redness and provide tons of antioxidant properties to combat the skin from environmental factors.

FAQs

Q. What are the typical ingredients used in Korean beauty products?

Korean beauty products have considerably milder compositions because of the Korean history of employing natural, distinctive, and gentle substances passed down through generations.

Some of the widely used ingredients are:

Rice is combined with sea salt to make soothing scrubs for enhancing the skin. It also aids in skin toning, resulting in a firm and smooth skin.

Because of its exfoliating capabilities and high vitamin E content, ground mung beans are commonly used in Korean beauty to manufacture soap for face washes and baths.

Ginseng is high in antioxidants and has anti-ageing qualities, so it may be used in a range of K-beauty cosmetic applications to make the skin seem younger and healthier.

Due to its cleansing capabilities and ability to create a relaxing sensation throughout the body, green tea offers several medical properties for getting healthier skin.

Turmeric is a common ingredient in anti-ageing masks since it reduces wrinkles and creases.

Q. Why is Korean skincare famous all over the world?

In Korea, cosmetics have traditionally emphasised the importance of having healthy skin. People used lard to soften and protect their skin from frostbites during the chilly winter months.

Healthy, soft, and natural skin was seen to be the most attractive because it exhibited modesty and caution, which are qualities that contribute to inner beauty.

Women from middle-class families stayed true to themselves by applying light, natural, and spontaneous cosmetics rather than the thick makeup popular in other regions of Asia.

According to tradition, Koreans have exclusively utilised natural and gentle substances to get a clear, glowing, and natural-looking skin that has made K-beauty products better and more popular through the years.

Q. What is Korean skincare in 10 steps?

The K-beauty skincare regime involves 10 steps using the following products:

A balm or oil cleanser A foamy cleanser An exfoliator A toner Essence An ampoule or serum A sheet mask An eye cream A moisturiser Finally, either a heavier night cream or sleeping mask

Q. How do Koreans have such good skin?

According to tradition, Koreans have exclusively utilised natural and harmless substances to help them get clear, glowing, and glass-like skin that has made K-beauty products better and more popular through the years.

Korean skincare regimens begin with double washing: remove makeup, sunscreen, and other oil-based pollutants with an oil-based cleanser, then clear out the pores with a cleansing foam or soap.

Natural Korean ingredients are still available for consumers to create their own face masks at home.

Q. Do Korean products use natural components?

The significant usage of natural components in Korean skincare is one of the things that sets it apart. In addition, Koreans use chemicals that are uncommon in other countries. The use of unusual yet useful substances has made Korean products appealing to people around the world.

Moreover, Korean cosmetics make use of the most effective Western elements as well. The combination of homegrown along with Western ingredients can provide skin results you desire.

All thanks to an astonishingly vast repertoire that includes ground-breaking substances like snail mucus and bee venom.

Q. What is the secret to get good skin?

A healthy and clean diet is one of the main reasons why Koreans have a clear complexion. According to a study, adults who followed a low-glycemic diet for up to 10 weeks saw considerable improvement in both inflammatory and non-inflammatory acne lesions. The rate of inflammation was reduced by 50 percent.

Q. Is Korean skincare budget-friendly?

With effective and affordable formulas, skincare isn’t considered a luxury in Korea. Korean people know exactly what they want from their skincare and aren’t willing to pay more than what is necessary. For this reason, businesses sell the best products at reasonable prices.

Q. Which is the best Korean cream?

Some of the best Korean creams are Belif The True Cream – Moisturizing Bomb, Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Cream, InstaNatural Retinol Moisturizer, L’ATURAJEU 10-Free Korean Cactus Moisturizer Cream, Ginseng Green Tea Retinol Sensitive Skin Night Cream, and Etude House Moistfull Collagen Cream.

Q. Is Korean skincare better than Western skincare?

Skincare products from both Korea and the Western countries have their own place in the world of beauty brands. The reason why K-beauty products have caught the attention of the world is the continuous innovation and use of chemistry to make products that resonate with skincare enthusiasts. BB Cream is one of the biggest examples of this innovation.

Korean brands also like to use natural ingredients along with the Western ones to make effective products.

Q. Which are the popular skincare brands in Korea?

Laneige, Primera Son & Park Beauty, SkinRx Lab, Etude House, Moonshot, Peripera, Son & Park, IOPE, Too Cool for School, Sulwhasoo, Neogen, Klairs, and Missha are some of the most popular Korean skincare brands.

Q. What are the best Korean anti-ageing products?

Some of the best Korean anti-ageing products are Benton Fermentation Eye Cream, Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask, Urang Pink Everlasting Ampoule, Klavuu White Pearlsation Revitalizing Pearl Treatment Toner, Neogen Real Ferment Micro Serum, and Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX.

