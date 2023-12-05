LA MER “Atelier of Wonder” pop up store opens in Tsim Sha Tsui

La Mer officially launched the “Atelier of Wonder” pop-up store in Tsim Sha Tsui on December 5. The special pop-up takes consumers on a Christmas journey in which they can enjoy skin consultations, taste delicious desserts, and browse the Christmas gifts that La Mer has prepared.

The journey starts at the Jolly Ticket Booth where tickets are redeemed. Afterwards, head over to the giant Christmas tree crafted using stackable La Mer green classic gift boxes and decipher the secrets behind the brand’s products at The Enchanted Conveyor Belt to win a La Mer Ceramic Diffuser Tag.

One unmissable part of the experience is the personalised skincare tips that La Mer experts provide at Christmas Express Lounge. Each visitor is given a Wonder Christmas Sock with luxurious gifts inside. Head to the Merry Morsel Café afterwards to enjoy exquisite desserts designed by Michelin chef Vicky Lau who takes inspiration from La Mer products.

The pop-up also helps consumers prepare Christmas gifts. Guests who have purchased a product are invited to join the Holiday Crafting Studio where they can design ink baubles and decorate mini Christmas trees. Don’t worry about wrapping as La Mer offers a holiday wrapping service. Finally, don’t forget to print photos at the pop-up to save this moment.

The best seller this holiday season is CRÈME DE LA MER, priced from $100 HKD/5 Sizes. As an ultra-rich cream, CRÈME DE LA MER helps drier skin stay moisturised. La Mer handles all the shipping and returns during the season.

LA MER Atelier of Wonder Pop-Up

House 1, 1881 Heritage, Tsim Sha Tsui

December 5-December 17

Monday – Thursday, Sunday 11am – 9pm ; Friday & Saturday 11am – 10pm

Register here.

Images: La Mer