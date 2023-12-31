10 most expensive soap bars, from Khan Al Saboun to Creed

How far would you go to invest in a bar of soap? Apparently, some people are willing to go all the way to experience what some of the most expensive soap bars in the world could do. Before they dissolve down the drain, let’s see what they can do.

Prepare to elevate your daily scrub-a-dub routine on this journey through the fascinating world of extravagant soap bars. In a universe where bathing has become an indulgent experience, we’re about to unveil the crème de la crème of cleansing. These soaps are not just about getting squeaky clean; they’re a testament to the blend of luxury and self-care.

From precious gemstones to rare metals, these soap bars go far beyond the ordinary. So, whether you’re a connoisseur of all things lavish or simply curious about the heights of extravagance in the bathroom, join us as we dive into the world of luxury lathers. Get ready to discover the soapy side of sophistication!

The top 10 most expensive soap bars in the world

Khan Al Saboun’s USD 2,800 Soap Sensation

In the historic Bader Hassen & Sons soap factory of Tripoli, Lebanon, the world’s priciest soap takes the stage – Khan Al Saboun, a bespoke creation featuring gold and diamond powder comes with a staggering price tag of USD 2,800. Initially resembling a fancy cheese wheel, this opulent soap has evolved into a personalised masterpiece, as seen in a viral video where CEO Amir Hasen presented a refined, gold-adorned bar spelling out the recipient’s name. Despite its initial reputation for a slightly textured feel, Khan Al Saboun promises a delightful, luxurious sensory experience. Packed with 17 grams of 24-karat gold, diamond powder, and a blend of olive oil, honey, oud, and dates, it’s a sudsy mystery whether this golden marvel is reserved exclusively for VIPs or open for all to indulge in.

El-Nino (Kenya) Soap at USD 375

(Image: El-Nino)

In a sudsy tale of the past, we unravelled the caliente creation of Kenya’s El-Nino response strategy – the El-Nino Soap, priced at a scorching USD 375 per piece. Conceived by the Kenyan government, this sizzling soap raised eyebrows and temperatures alike. The sudsy mystery lay in the origin of its manufacturing – was it crafted in Kenya, Lebanon, China, or the enigmatic Migingo Island?

Whether this soap promised meteorological marvels or simply proffered a luxurious lather, its story has now become a part of history. With a price tag that certainly deserved the attention it received, the El-Nino Soap made waves in the world of opulent hygiene, never to be forgotten.

CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Synactif Soap at USD 140

(Image: Clé de Peau Beauté)

Experience pure indulgence with CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Synactif Soap, a facial cleansing gem priced at USD 140. This soap isn’t just any cleanser – it’s like a magic wand for your skin. With a rich, cashmere-like foam, it gently sweeps away dead skin cells, impurities, and leftover makeup, leaving your face refreshed and ready for the next steps of your skincare routine.

Crafted by experts with access to fancy technology, the bar itself is something special. It even smells like exclusive roses to make you feel extra good. Plus, it’s not just about cleansing – the soap is imbued with Hyaluronic acid and Squalane that help keep your skin hydrated. It’s the first step in the Synactif system, a fancy skincare collection that aims to make your skin look and feel amazing – lifted, sculpted, and contoured.

Cor Soap’s USD 125 Skincare Marvel

(Image: Cor)

In the realm of skincare extravagance and most expensive soap bars, Cor Soap, priced at USD 125 for a 120-gram bar, stands as a luxurious creation by Plank, a company renowned for its yoga-themed products. Crafted with precision, Cor Soap boasts a unique blend of ingredients, each contributing to its opulent allure.

Chitosan, the tone-evening maestro, dances with Sericin, a silk extract that traps moisture and plays bodyguard with UV protection. Four types of collagen join the skincare symphony, ensuring the maintenance of skin structure. To add to the luxury, silver, which is a celebrated antibacterial agent, lends its prowess to this skincare marvel. More than just a cleanser, Cor Soap is 120 grams of silver elegance, promising a lavish skincare routine that deserves its spotlight as a sudsy sensation in the world of radiant skin indulgence.

SISLEY PARIS Soapless Gentle Foaming Cleanser at USD 115

(Image: Sisley)

Indulge in opulence with the SISLEY PARIS Soapless Gentle Foaming Cleanser, a luxurious offering priced at USD 115. This soap-free marvel is a symphony of emollients and revitalising ingredients including sunflower and shea butter, designed to cleanse and foam without causing any hint of irritation. Suitable for all skin types (including sensitive skin), it gently purifies, leaving your skin clean, fresh, and supple.

Bid farewell to tightness; this unique formula ensures your skin is not just cleansed, but also left supple and fresh. For those eager to experience the epitome of opulence in skincare, this is a worthy splurge.

Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Bar at USD 75

(Image: Tom Ford)

Presenting the Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Bar, a luxurious gem priced at USD 75. Infused with ingredients described as “the most rare, precious, and expensive ingredients in a perfumer’s arsenal,” this soap is a symphony of exotic rosewood, cardamom, and a smoky blend of rare oud wood, sandalwood, and vetiver. Adding to the allure, tonka bean and amber infuse warmth and sensuality into the mix.

Beyond its aromatic dance, this opulent soap indulges the skin with a creamy lather, leaving behind a sensation of softness and smoothness. In the world of lavish cleansers, Tom Ford’s Oud Wood Bar is an ode to olfactory indulgence and silky skin.

La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection at USD 70

(Image: La Chantelaine)

Enter the world of opulence with La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection, a triple-milled sensation priced at USD 70. As if its triple-milled status wasn’t impressive enough, these soaps have also clinched the top honours on Oprah’s list of favourite things not once, but two years in a row. A triple threat in every sense, these soaps boast packaging that’s as gorgeous as the scent is heavenly.

Not just a feast for the senses, La Chatelaine soaps also carry an ethical badge, being sourced with care. It’s the trifecta of beauty, fragrance, and social responsibility – a delight for soap enthusiasts and an all-time favourite of Oprah herself.

CREED Silver Mountain Water Soap at USD 58

(Image: Silver Mountain)

Experience alpine charm with CREED Silver Mountain Water Soap, a refreshing indulgence priced at USD 58. Inspired by the pristine streams of the Swiss Alps, this soap embodies the essence of cool, clean, and mentholated freshness. Scented to match the iconic Silver Mountain Water fragrance, it lathers gloriously, leaving your skin pleasantly fragrant after the gym, before work, or for an evening out.

Each 5.2-ounce bar is beautifully embossed, a testament to the contemporary blend of citrus notes, tea, blackcurrant, and musk. Beyond its invigorating aroma, the soap is crafted with the Art of Millésime, blending concentrated infused oils and the finest ingredients. As you indulge in alpine elegance, know that every fragrance bottle purchase also contributes to the planting of a tree, brought to life through One Tree Planted.

Hermes Eau d’orange verte Perfumed Soap at USD 45

(Image: Hermes)

Immerse yourself in the essence of luxury with Hermes Eau d’orange verte Perfumed Soap, a citrus symphony priced at USD 45. Conceived as the brand’s founding cologne in 1979, it captures the aroma of morning dew-kissed undergrowth, and has since established itself as a timeless emblem of Hermès.

An explosive burst of citrus notes, led by orange, zest, leaves, lemon, mandarin, mint, and blackcurrant bud come together to create a harmonious fragrance. The soap, a part of the Colognes collection, reflects Hermès’ art of living – a generous expression of simple, sparkling pleasures. More than just a cleanser, this soap delicately perfumes the skin without drying, offering an exquisite way to wear the timeless scent of Eau d’orange verte. This one is an easy feature on the list of the world’s most expensive soap bars!

Dior Eau Sauvage Perfumed Soap for Men at USD 30

(Image: Dior)

Dive into the world’s most expensive soap bars with Dior Eau Sauvage Perfumed Soap for Men, a grooming essential priced at USD 30.51. From the renowned Miss Dior brand which is celebrated for its elegant portrayal of women, this deluxe cleansing soap comes imbued with a delicate fragrance, promising super-soft skin.

The height of luxury in bathing rituals, Eau Sauvage provides gentlemen with a complete package. This soap, an essential accessory for the modern man, releases a creamy foam upon contact with water, leaving the skin delicately perfumed with the timeless notes of the perfume.

This story first appeared here.

(Main image and featured credit: Dior)