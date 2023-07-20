Lush just launched SpongeBob-themed bath products

Following the successful Spongebob SquarePants takeover of the Lush Kitchen Box, Lush has released more products from the collection.

Known for its innovative, packaging-free cosmetic items including bath bombs, shampoo bars and solid bar soap, Lush is a strong advocate for plastic-free choices.

The collection is part of Paramount’s SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change campaign, a worldwide ocean conservation and sustainability initiative that commenced in 2022.

By co-creating a variety of six different, playful, and immersive items for bath, shower, and skin care, the collection ensures that every part of your body care routine has been accounted for.

“Partnering with Lush on creative, fun and plastic-free products is the perfect way to make an additional impact with the SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change initiative to protect the world’s oceans and its inhabitants,” said Veronica Hart, Executive Vice President of Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences.

“The vibrant world of SpongeBob SquarePants lends itself perfectly to the colourful world of Lush, and we’re so excited to work together to bring awareness to this issue,” she added. Over the past two years, findings from Mintel reveal that plastic pollution is considered within consumers’ top three environmental concerns

As a means to mitigate this, Lush has always supported the development of solid products that do not utilise additional packaging.

Credited as the creator of the shampoo bar in 1987 and the bath bomb in 1989, Lush co-founder and inventor Mo Constantine also revolutionised soap bars by creating a hand pouring method in the 1980s that is completely animal fat free.

For a closer look at the Spongebob SquarePants bath products, check out the photos in the gallery below. Exclusively available on Lush’s official app, website and stores, the limited edition products will launch beginning from June 30.