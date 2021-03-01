7 luxury nail salons in Hong Kong

Turn the corner on any street and you’re likely to come across a nail salon ready to freshen up your fingers and toes. We all love services that won’t hurt our wallets. But for a truly memorable experience, a luxury nail salon is the place to be. Think incredible views, designer polishes, and impeccable service! No matter the season or occasion, it’s best to get your nails (and toes) ready for the show. So whether you’re looking for a full-on pamper or a quick fix, these luxury salons in Hong Kong offer a range of services for you to indulge in.

Who doesn’t love a good pamper session? Other than making time for a relaxing massage or smooth facial treatment, have you checked up on your nails (and hands) lately? With Hong Kong’s humid, unpredictable, and sometimes polluted weather, your hands and nails might not be receiving the best care and you don’t even know it. So it’s time to show them some much-needed TLC! See our top picks of the best luxury nail salons in Hong Kong that promise to polish to perfection.

The best luxury salons in Hong Kong