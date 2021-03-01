facebook
7 luxury nail salons in Hong Kong
02 Mar 2021

7 luxury nail salons in Hong Kong

Lexi Davey
Managing Editor
7 luxury nail salons in Hong Kong
7 luxury nail salons in Hong Kong

Turn the corner on any street and you’re likely to come across a nail salon ready to freshen up your fingers and toes. We all love services that won’t hurt our wallets. But for a truly memorable experience, a luxury nail salon is the place to be. Think incredible views, designer polishes, and impeccable service! No matter the season or occasion, it’s best to get your nails (and toes) ready for the show. So whether you’re looking for a full-on pamper or a quick fix, these luxury salons in Hong Kong offer a range of services for you to indulge in.

Who doesn’t love a good pamper session? Other than making time for a relaxing massage or smooth facial treatment, have you checked up on your nails (and hands) lately? With Hong Kong’s humid, unpredictable, and sometimes polluted weather, your hands and nails might not be receiving the best care and you don’t even know it. So it’s time to show them some much-needed TLC! See our top picks of the best luxury nail salons in Hong Kong that promise to polish to perfection. 

The best luxury salons in Hong Kong

1 /7

The Nail Bar at Four Seasons Hong Kong
The Nail Bar at Four Seasons Hong Kong

Pamper tired hands and feet overlooking one of the most coveted views in the city. A truly luxurious spot for a mani-pedi, The Nail Bar at Four Seasons saves you a spot in the front row for harbour views and excellent nail services. Tight on time? Opt for an Expresso Manicure or Pedicure that perfectly preens in just 45 minutes! The Luxury Manicure is also perfect as it provides a customised experience just for you, complete with a selection of polishes to match your style and mood. For something more creative, try nail art and have the in-house nail artist create intricate designs straight into your nails.

Address
8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 3196 8900
Price range
HKD 600-1,200

2 /7

PEDI:MANI:CURE Studio at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
PEDI:MANI:CURE Studio at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

Located in The Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s impeccable spa, the Bastien Gonzalez treatments are what customers return for time and again. Spearheaded by a certified podiatrist, Albin Brion, who trained under Bastien Gonzalez in Paris, these signature mani-pedis conceptualise natural, holistic beauty. The duo treatment focuses on skin and nails, as well as relaxation! It uses a synchronised massage technique, while experts also work to remedy dry skin.

Address
15 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2132 0011
Price range
HKD 700-2,000

3 /7

The Nail Salon at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
The Nail Salon at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

Known for its expert cut and styling services, The Mandarin Salon also offers its world-famous Shanghainese Pedicure using specially-crafted metal blades to rid feet of hard skin. Those looking for head-to-toe pampering can opt for a soothing and nourishing manicure and pedicure admits hard-to-beat views of Hong Kong harbour. What’s even better is that the Mdnarin Manicure and Pedicure use organic products from Earth—72 trace organic ingredients along with Vitamins A and E for the most effective treatment.

(Image credit: mo_hkg/Instagram)

Address
5 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2825 4800
Price range
HKD 300-1,300

4 /7

The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

The perfect pitstop for a massage, facial, or well-deserved wellness session, The Ritz-Carlton Spa also offers flawless manicures and pedicures overlooking the ocean and iconic Hong Kong architecture. Besides its luxe facials and massages, you can also treat yourselves to manicure and pedicure treatments. Whether you’re looking to get a new look for your nails or just cleaning your cuticles, they have it here.

Address
International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2263 2263
Price range
HKD 480-740

5 /7

Tinted
Tinted

Tinted founders Carmen Lau and Carroll Lee launched this trendy nail salon after struggling to find one in Hong Kong that ticked all the boxes. From its intriguing and highly Instagramable decor to its coveted nail art services, there’s a lot to love here. Luxury doesn’t just mean expensive, it also refers to the experience and Tinted is proof of that. Spend an afternoon awash in sunset hues, neon artwork and plenty of natural sunlight. While there’s plenty to choose from here, the Signature Gel Manicure should be your go-to. Expect your hands cleansed, your cuticles cleaned, your nail shaped, and your nails coloured to perfection.

(Image credit: tinted.hk/Instagram)

Address
5/F, 18-20 Pak Sha Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 6012 6444
Price range
HKD 260-580

6 /7

The Nail Library
The Nail Library

The Nail Library has been a long-standing favourite with those seeking out efficient, reliable and high-end nail services in Hong Kong. The nail salon works with some of the best manicurists to nail your look. It’s also one of few salons that offer a selection of polishes from luxury brands like Christian Louboutin, Dior and Chanel. This centrally located salon is on hand to pamper your pointers no matter the occasion.

(Image credit: The Nail Library/Facebook)

Address
2/F, 76 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 6298 8391
Price range
HKD 700-2,000

7 /7

The Chaless
The Chaless

Taking inspiration from the chalets found in the mountainous regions of Europe and Japan, The Chaless is an intimate escape for urban dwellers. Other than its range of beauty and wellness treatments, the spa also has a range of nail services. If you’re looking for a quick nail fix, the no-time manicure (or pedicure) is right for you. Meanwhile, the signature spa manicure includes gentle hand exfoliation, lymphatic drainage hand and arm massage, and even an anti-ageing hand mask for smoother hands.

Address
G/F, 16 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2997 6389
Price range
HKD 150-700
7 luxury nail salons in Hong Kong

Lexi Davey

Managing Editor

A typical ‘third culture’ kid, Lexi spent the best part of her life between Hong Kong and Malaysia. A self-confessed heliophile with a thirst for travel and adventure, she moved home to foster a career in digital editing and lifestyle copywriting. Loves include: commas, nervous laughter and her rescue pup, Wella

