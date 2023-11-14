M19Minus’ “the CURE” is a 60-second repairing mask

M19Minus releases a new artisinal experience for your face in the form of “the CURE” Neo-Matrix DNA Repair Essence. As a brand that fosters serenity while setting out to awaken the mind, body and spirit while igniting imagination, M19Minus products offer potent ingredients in a way never before seen.

“the CURE” Neo-Matrix DNA Repair Essence takes just 60 seconds a day to activate the DNA repairing potential of your skin. The formula is comprised of two main active ingredients: 1% high concentration fission yeast and Rice Ferment Filtrate while additionally, Glucosyl Ceramide and Olive Oil come together to create a potent composite repairing formula. Fission Yeast shares a high degree of similarity with human cells so it is easily absorbed and compatible with most skin types.

Developed and cultivated in Japan, the formula is free from parabens, petroleum surfactants, mineral oils, alcohol, and any synthetic colorant. Ingredients like Glyceryl Glucoside and Betaine (known as the king of anti-aging) work in softening texture and filling in lines while acting as a powerful antioxidant.

Those interested can find the M19Minus “the CURE” Neo-Matrix DNA Repair Essence at their website were it retails for HK$1,390 for a 120ML bottle.

In other skincare news, here are the A-Z terms for beauty.