A step-by-step guide to BLACKPINK star Jennie’s signature makeup look

Korean makeup brings the ultimate trio: captivating doe eyes, a radiant glassy complexion, and those irresistibly soft blurred lips. It’s like a beauty magic trick that deserves more than just one thumbs-up. Enter the scene-stealing squad, BLACKPINK, who have mastered these looks to absolute perfection. Ever wondered why BLACKPINK star Jennie’s signature makeup look is often the talk of the town in the beauty and fashion universe?

Every member of the group has transformed into a style icon for Gen-Z, a tribe that adores cutting-edge trends. Moreover, their distinctive makeup style has also garnered adoration from people around the globe. Yet, if you take a close look at Jennie’s Instagram, you’ll quickly spot that the popstar frequently rocks her trademark makeup style. Curious about what it entails and how to recreate this seemingly effortless look? Keep reading to find out.

BLACKPINK star Jennie’s signature makeup look

Jennie’s signature makeup look consists of dewy skin with minimal coverage, a colour lip gloss, flushed cheeks, and a gentle winged eyeliner to enhance the shape of her eyes.

The key to amazing make-up is consistent skincare. BLACKPINK Jennie’s signature makeup look also consists of multiple skincare steps to get glass-like skin. The glass-like skin helps prepare the visage for a smooth make-up process. Check out BLACKPINK’s Jennie skincare routine to know more.

Jennie’s signature makeup: Get the base

Once you are done with skincare, opt for a light-to-medium coverage foundation or a skin tint that will blur out all the imperfections. We have curated a list of the best skin tints for a smooth, skin-like finish for you here.

Apply the foundation or tint using a soft, damp beauty blender. Follow it up by spot-concealing wherever required. Next set your base using a dewy, make-up setting spray to set your base.

Jennie signature makeup: let eyes do the talking

Fill any sparse gaps using an eyebrow pencil and then using either a dark brown or black eyeliner, line your eyes. Make a thin winged eyeliner.

Trace your lash line with liquid eyeliner to create a sharp wing. This is an important step if you love BLACKPINK Jennie’s signature makeup look.

Jennie signature makeup: Play with colours

We suggest using a light brown eyeshadow on the crease of your lids to add depth to your eyes.

Moving forth, apply a lip and cheek tint on the temples of your face to not only lightly contour your face but also offer a hint of colour. Benefit Cosmetics’ FloraTint is a great option and offers a natural finish too.

You can use the same tint to apply it on your lips or go for a soft matte lip shade such as Dear Dahlia’s Blooming Edition Petal Touch Plumping Lip Velour for a blurred effect.

For a blurred lip effect, apply a lipstick stain to your lip, leave it to sit for a while, and blot it off with a tissue, until all that’s left is the colour that stained your lips.

Follow it up with a clear lipgloss or one with a plumping effect to the lip stain and let it sit for hours.

And there you go! This is how easy it is to cop BL Jennie’s signature makeup look.

Would you try it out?

(Main and feature image credits: jennierubyjane/ Instagram)