Barbiecore Makeup: How to get the look

Pink is not just meant for Wednesdays anymore. With the release of the new Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the world has fallen in love with the bright hue again. Barbie pink is not just having a moment, it is the moment right now — and it has also sparked a new trend dubbed Barbiecore, which has made its way into the realms of watches, fashion, makeup and more.

Barbiecore makeup is a celebration of everything cheerful, bright and feminine. Think gentle pastels and bold hues of red and purple set against a glowing, flawless complexion. It’s a versatile and easily attainable trend that works with all skin tones and types, which is why beauty aficionados have taken to it.

If you’re looking to try barbiecore makeup — or are simply inspired by the movie (which has received rave reviews and currently holds an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), we’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to achieve it. We’ve included product recommendations too, so you know exactly what to get.

Here’s how to ace the barbiecore makeup look

The barbiecore makeup look is all about skin that glistens. Begin by prepping your face with a strobe cream or mixing a few drops of liquid highlighter with a moisturiser you use on a regular basis.

You could also scrape your powder highlighter and mix it with your moisturiser to achieve a lit-from-within glow.

For a flawless visage, we suggest a medium-to-heavy coverage foundation that does not look cakey. Blend it with a beauty blender and ensure there are no creases or the foundation settling into your fine lines.

We highly suggest the Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation cover any spots and to even out the complexion.

Set the base on your T-zone (forehead and the bridge of the nose), as well as around your laugh lines for a flawless finish. However, leave your cheekbones and the tip of the nose as they are, so that when the light falls on the highest points of your face, you continue to glow just like Barbie.

Now enters the hero product of this look: A pink eyeshadow palette or multitasking pigments in various rosy hues. If you have a fair to pale skin tone, opt for light, cool-toned nude pinks. For those with medium to olive skin tone, warm or neutral undertones work best for you. For example, pinks with an orange undertone will complement your skin really nicely.

If you have a deep or dark skin tone, try pinks with undertones of blue or purple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

If you are heading out for a night around town, we suggest a bright flush of colour on your eyelids. Opt for Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette from Fenty Beauty. It’s a handy palette that you can carry for touch-ups too and comes in a host of colours such as bright Valentino pink, pale pink, berry pink, and two shimmery shades if you want to experiment like Gigi Hadid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Blend the choice of colour with a fluffy blending brush or simply take cues from Hailey Bieber and go for a sharp, winged eyeliner.

Spray your make-up fixing spray and using an eyeliner brush, line the waterline of your lids to get the exact result. If a winged eyeliner is not your jam, you can simply highlight the inner corner of your eyes with a bright colour too. Apply a cream blush if you have dry skin, or a powder blush if you have acne-prone skin, on the top of your cheekbones for a snatched effect. For fuller cheeks, apply the blush on the apple of your cheeks.

Finish the look with a makeup fixing spray, line your lips using a nude pink lip liner, and use heavy-duty mascara for fluttery lashes just like Barbie.

If you prefer shimmery eyes, our suggestion is that you match them with a lip gloss. However, for an all-matte effect, bring the look together with a comfortable matte lip shade such as Pixi by Petra’s MatteLast Liquid Lip Lipstick in the shade Pastel Petal. It’s a nude colour that will suit fair to medium skin tones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makeup Artist Patrick Ta (@patrickta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pati dubroff (@patidubroff)

Those with a penchant for more minimalist looks, too, can hop on the barbiecore makeup trend by opting for an understated finish. Cue: Camila Cabello or Margot Robbie’s single-tone make-up look, which can be easily recreated using a lip and cheek tint.

Our pick is Clé de Peau Beauté Cream Blush in Cranberry. Melt the product on your fingertips, and in circular motions slowly apply it on your eyelids and cheeks.

Diffuse any harsh lines with a beauty blender and seal the product with a powder blush like Benefit Cosmetics’ Willa Box O’ Powder to ensure it stays all day long.

Finish the look with Gucci Beauty’s Rouge à Lèvres Matte Lipstick in Peggy Taupe. The rosewood tone will complement the muted tones on your face for an elegant result.

The Barbie movie releases in cinemas worldwide on July 21 2023

(Main and featured image: Pati Dubroff/ Instagram)

This story first appeared here.