Beauty Sweep, Advent Calendar Edition: 6 gift sets to drum up the excitement for Christmas

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this Christmas 2022.

If you’ve exhausted yourself of November’s new beauty releases and this year’s Christmas launches but you still can’t get enough, you’re in luck. Some may call it a money-grabber, but I personally think advent calendars add a little joy to our days leading up to Christmas.

Popular calendars this year include Ritual’s stunning 3D Advent Calendar, which comes with string lights included; Lane Crawford’s Christmas Lane Advent Calendar, offering products from various brands like Byredo and Dr. Barbara Sturm; and Sephora’s very own Wishing You Advent Calendar Set Christmas, an affordable option if you like surprising yourself with a pressie every day but don’t want to wreck your wallet.

New-in Advent Calendars for Christmas 2022: