Beauty Sweep, Advent Calendar Edition: 6 gift sets to drum up the excitement for Christmas

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this Christmas 2022.
If you’ve exhausted yourself of November’s new beauty releases and this year’s Christmas launches but you still can’t get enough, you’re in luck. Some may call it a money-grabber, but I personally think advent calendars add a little joy to our days leading up to Christmas.
Popular calendars this year include Ritual’s stunning 3D Advent Calendar, which comes with string lights included; Lane Crawford’s Christmas Lane Advent Calendar, offering products from various brands like Byredo and Dr. Barbara Sturm; and Sephora’s very own Wishing You Advent Calendar Set Christmas, an affordable option if you like surprising yourself with a pressie every day but don’t want to wreck your wallet.
New-in Advent Calendars for Christmas 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Rituals is going the extra mile this year-end with its 3D Advent Calendar. The set arrives wrapped in precious paper and takes a little bit of work to set up, but once assembled, it’s a showstopper for sure. 24 special presents hang among the calendar’s twinkling branches — yes, the set arrives with string lights attached, so extra! — including four candles and multiple full-sized objects to last you long after Christmas.
My love for Cath Kidston goes back to my high school days, so I’m especially thrilled about its Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar this year. Decorated in the brand’s festive Christmas Sky print with a pink bow, there are 24 treats, including hand creams, body lotions, lip balms, scented soaps, bath fizzers and bath salts, for you to uncover. As with all of Cath Kidston’s products, everything is certified vegan-friendly and PETA-approved.
Italian beauty brand Acqua di Parma is offering not 24, but 25, precious windows of gifts in its Advent Calendar. Inspired by the brand’s iconic hat box and decorated with marbled paper in yellow and gold shades, you can sample a little bit of the Acqua di Parma universe each day, from Colonia and Blu Mediterraneo to Signatures of the Sun and the Home Collection.
Atelier Cologne has curated 24 mini and full-sized fragrances, candles and luxurious hand creams in its Luxury Advent Calendar for 2022. I’ll try not to spoil (all of) it, but the holiday gift includes all of the brand’s iconic perfumes, such as the Orange Sanguine in a limited-edition leather case and the Oolang Infini, also bottled and wrapped in a special leather case. It’s a splurge at HK$3,300, but if you’ve been wanting to try out Atelier Cologne’s signature scents, now’s your chance.
With all the beauty advent calendars out there, it’s easy to be overwhelmed. If you can’t settle on a single brand, then may I suggest Lane Crawford’s Christmas Lane Advent Calendar? Filled with covetable gifts from Byredo, Dr. Barbara Sturm, La Mer, Tatcha and more, this annual mélange is sure to sell out fast, so snatch it while you still can.
Sephora has a dozen or so Christmas collections on offer, but today, we’re focusing on its limited-edition advent calendar. The Wishing You Advent Calendar Set Christmas has 24 beauty surprises, from makeup and skincare goods to bath products and accessories. It’s an affordable gift if you don’t want to break the bank but still want to surprise yourself with a present every day leading up to the 25th.