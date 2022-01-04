More Than Skin Deep: 9 beauty brands that give back

Chantecaille

Sylvie Chantecaille’s passion for the environment started when she found out that the beautiful orange, black and white monarch butterfly was disappearing. Her ultra-luxe botanical brand Chantecaille regularly releases stunning Philanthropy collections paired with conservation projects — including the SUJÁN Tiger and Leopard Conservation Project in Rajasthan, India and the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya — as well as making environmentally safe products, such as a coral reef-safe sunscreen.

What to buy

Any Philanthropy collection, though our pick would be the Philanthropy Cheek Shades, with six embossed compact colours that benefit the brand’s favourite conservation efforts, including monarch butterflies, coral reefs and wild horses.

SHOP HERE