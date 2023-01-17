Beauty Shoot: We’re Ready for Our Close Up Now

In this dreamy beauty editorial, our Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Alvin Goh goes big and bold on eye makeup and dials up the dewiness. We’re definitely ready for our close up now, and feeling confident with dewy skin, coral shades, kohl-lined eyes, big hair and a bejewelled cheekbone.

we’re ready for our close up now

creative direction and styling: alvin goh

photographer: the buffalo cow

producer: iris cheng

makeup: alvin goh

hair: kolen but

gaffer: sing sing

gaffer assistant: mike mike

styling assistants: renus wan and susana yew

models: yana d from quest models

Skin: Amore Pacific Moisture Plumping Ampoule; Face: Clarins Everlasting Youth Fluid Foundation; Eyes: Gucci Blush de Beauté, Multi-Use Balm; Cheeks: Gucci Blush de Beauté; Lips: Clarins Wonder Perfect Mascara 4D

Skin: Clarins Double Serum; Face: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40; Eyes: Illamasqua Beyond Powder Highlighter; Lips: NARS Power Matte Lip Pigment