Beauty Shoot: We’re Ready for Our Close Up Now

In this dreamy beauty editorial, our Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Alvin Goh goes big and bold on eye makeup and dials up the dewiness. We’re definitely ready for our close up now, and feeling confident with dewy skin, coral shades, kohl-lined eyes, big hair and a bejewelled cheekbone.
we’re ready for our close up now
creative direction and styling: alvin goh
photographer: the buffalo cow
producer: iris cheng
makeup: alvin goh
hair: kolen but
gaffer: sing sing
gaffer assistant: mike mike
styling assistants: renus wan and susana yew
models: yana d from quest models