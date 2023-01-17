facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Beauty Shoot: We’re Ready for Our Close Up Now
Beauty Shoot: We’re Ready for Our Close Up Now
Beauty & Grooming
17 Jan 2023 12:30 PM

Beauty Shoot: We’re Ready for Our Close Up Now

Alvin Goh

In this dreamy beauty editorial, our Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Alvin Goh goes big and bold on eye makeup and dials up the dewiness. We’re definitely ready for our close up now, and feeling confident with dewy skin, coral shades, kohl-lined eyes, big hair and a bejewelled cheekbone.

we’re ready for our close up now

creative direction and styling: alvin goh
photographer: the buffalo cow
producer: iris cheng
makeup: alvin goh
hair: kolen but
gaffer: sing sing
gaffer assistant: mike mike
styling assistants: renus wan and susana yew
models: yana d from quest models

Skin: Amore Pacific Moisture Plumping Ampoule; Face: Clarins Everlasting Youth Fluid Foundation; Eyes: Gucci Blush de Beauté, Multi-Use Balm; Cheeks: Gucci Blush de Beauté; Lips: Clarins Wonder Perfect Mascara 4D
Skin: Clarins Double Serum; Face: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40; Eyes: Illamasqua Beyond Powder Highlighter; Lips: NARS Power Matte Lip Pigment
Skin: Revive Peau Magnifique Serum; Face: Augustinus Bader The Serum; Eyes: Shiseido Micro Liner, POP PowerGel Eye Shadow; Cheeks: Dior Rouge Contour Colour; Lips: Illamasqua Intense Lipgloss; Outfit: Prada

Beauty Hong Kong Eye Makeup Makeup Trends beauty shopping Fashion Editorial beauty looks best makeup trends
You might also like ...
Beauty Shoot: We’re Ready for Our Close Up Now

Alvin Goh

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.