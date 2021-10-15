Beauty Sweep: Glossier Monochromes, Le Labo Thé Matcha and all the beauty launches to know about this week

Burberry Kisses Matte Lip

To some, matte lipstick during winter? No-no! The dry weather will only enhance chapped lips. But, case not applied to Burberry Beauty’s latest addition to its Kisses Lipstick collection: The Matte Lip Colour.

Now hang on, doubtful naysayers. This lipstick has been one step ahead and formulated with Hyaluronic Acid to lock in moisture on the lips. For a whole 24 hours, even. It’s a smooth, creamy texture with intense colour pay-off, so you know that swipe of fire-engine red is staying put all day long.

And if anything, matte should be the finish for cooler months. That smooth, velvety texture is perfect with the frosty weather. Especially when in a deep berry like Oxblood 97. Burberry Beauty knows it.

