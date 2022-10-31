Beauty Sweep: Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Night Cream, The Ordinary’s Lash and Brow Serum and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this November 2022.

As summer slips into autumn, and autumn into winter, it’s time to change up your skincare regime. This month, we’ve got eight beauty releases. From the launch of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Night Cream, part of the brand’s bestselling Super Anti-Aging Collection; to LYMA’s laser tool that’s going for a casual HK$20k, here are the latest innovations to keep you looking fresh and hydrated.

New-in Beauty Launches for November 2022: