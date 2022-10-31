Beauty Sweep: Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Night Cream, The Ordinary’s Lash and Brow Serum and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this November 2022.
As summer slips into autumn, and autumn into winter, it’s time to change up your skincare regime. This month, we’ve got eight beauty releases. From the launch of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Night Cream, part of the brand’s bestselling Super Anti-Aging Collection; to LYMA’s laser tool that’s going for a casual HK$20k, here are the latest innovations to keep you looking fresh and hydrated.
New-in Beauty Launches for November 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Leonor Greyl's Complexe Énergisant
- Maison Francis Kurkdjian's OUD satin mood
- Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Super Anti-Aging Night Cream
- Frederic Malle's Synthetic Jungle
- Kia Charlotta's Vegan Nail Polish
- UpCircle Beauty's Caffeinated Skincare Duo Gift Box
- The Ordinary's Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
- LYMA's Laser
It’s finally autumn, which means your hair won’t be (as) frizzy anymore, but at the same time, it’ll lose some volume too. Luckily, Leonor Greyl has just released its newest natural hair care treatments to help boost hair volume and vitality. The first new product is the Complexe Énergisant, 12 vials of leave-in treatment to fight hair thinning; followed by the Tonique Vivifiant, a leave-in treatment spray to, again, combat hair loss; and finally the Regenerescence Naturelle, made up of purifying essential and botanical oils for the scalp.
In 2016, perfumer Francis Kurkdjian created the OUD satin mood, an eau de parfum inspired by oud wood from Lao with woody, leathery accents. This year, the bestselling collection has been enhanced with new fragrance rituals for your skin and home. The first is a limited-edition perfume bottle — the new packaging features mashrabiya-inspired decor; the second is the release of the extrait de parfum version of OUD satin mood, presented in a portable roll-on format; and lastly is the launch of the OUD satin mood candle, which comes in a handcrafted jar made of bisque porcelain from Limoges.
The newest addition to Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Super Anti-Aging Collection is the Night Cream, which optimises the skin’s detox processes with a special peptide from the avocado. It also contains an exclusive DBS Night System, a three-fold, advanced science method that supports the skin’s nocturnal renewal processes. All this to say, the Super Anti-Aging Night Cream is a miracle worker — and that alone justifies its $2,000 price tag.
An ode to cult perfumes of the 1970s, Synthetic Jungle is described as “bright, lush, mysterious and provocative”. The fragrance is not a literal representation of the jungle, but rather a dreamlike experience of verdancy and warmth. Expect notes of basil, jasmine and Ylang Ylang oil.
From earthy pastels to playful glitter, vegan nail polish brand Kia Charlotta’s new Inner Peace Collection will give you a chance to switch up your mani this November. Each nail polish is ultra-pure patented and made without 15 commonly-used toxic ingredients, so you can experiment with new shades without harming your body or the earth.
Coffee lovers, this one’s for you. UpCircle Beauty’s newest gift box includes two of its bestselling products, the cult-classic Coffee Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid and the multi-awarding-winning Face Serum with Coffee Oil. When used together, the duo can help reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines.
The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum, first launched in June, is now available in Hong Kong. A multi-technology serum for thicker, fuller and healthier lashes and brows, the new product is based on the success of the brand’s Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density (which btw, I also use myself), an affordable but peptide-packed serum to tackle hair loss. Simply swipe a thin layer on your lash line and eyebrows in the morning before you put on your eye creams and SPF.
Good skin is yours if you can afford it. For a pretty HK$20k, LYMA’s Laser promises to give you a total skin transformation by penetrating the deepest layers of skin, fat and muscle tissue, helping optimise cellular growth, regeneration and repair. Just think of it as a bio-stimulating laser powerful enough for safe home use — which by the way, has been unavailable on the market until now.