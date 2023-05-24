Beauty Sweep: Cary launches in Hong Kong, Gucci Beauty’s multi-use eyeshadow palette and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this June 2023.
A new month means new beauty releases! As it happens, Father’s Day 2023 takes place in June, which is why I’ve included two entries aimed at men. First, homegrown male-focused brand Cary is launching just in time for summer. Its hero product, the Under Eye Correction Tinted Eye Cream, strives to revolutionise the use of makeup on men. Next, Serge Lutens is adding a body lotion to its Matin Lutens collection. Named L’eau Serge Lutens, the new lotion creates a sensory experience for the body in the final step of your morning routine.
Six other entries in this month’s Beauty Sweep include Gucci Beauty’s new multi-use eyeshadow palette, available in three variations; the latest addition to the Louis Vuitton Cologne Perfume series, Pacific Chill; and Diptyque’s travel-inspired Middle East collection, comprising twin eau de parfums. Read on to find out more.
New-in Beauty Launches for June 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Gucci Beauty's Palette De Beauté Quatuor
- Clé de Peau Beauté's LE SÉRUM
- La Collection Privée Christian Dior's Dioriviera
- Louis Vuitton's Pacific Chill
- Diptyque's Middle East Collection
- Byredo's Rose of No Man’s Land
- Cary's Under Eye Correction Tinted Eye Cream
- Serge Lutens' L'eau Serge Lutens Body Lotion
Gucci Beauty’s new Palette De Beauté Quatuor is a multi-use four-part palette for the eyes, lips and cheeks. Encased in a gold compact embellished with vintage-inspired decorations, three different colour combinations are available: two pink and brown ranges and one pop quad inspired by Gucci Beauty’s emblematic shades Valentine Verdante and Marina Scarlett. Each palette includes three powder formulas in satin and matte finishes that blend easily, so you can experiment and layer on creative effects.
Clé de Peau Beauté’s LE SÉRUM is crafted to amplify the skin’s ability to repair and renew itself. By “activating the source of profound vitality and radiance for stem cells, fortifying the skin’s defences and stimulating regeneration”, the new serum acts as a foundation for subsequent skincare treatments. The brand is also, in its continuing partnership with Unicef, donating US$3 for every sale of LE SÉRUM to help young girls improve their access to STEM education and relevant skills.
Dioriviera was created by a “dazzling sensory moment” in 2021, when perfume creation director Francis Kurkdjian visited Grasse during the rose harvest. Described as a “rendez-vous with the South of France”, the new fragrance embodies a time coloured by festivities and friendship and trips along the corniche. Dioriviera’s scent is dominated by the flower-fruit duo of rose and fig, with the slight warmness of a nice, sunny day in the French Riviera — hence its name.
The newest addition to the Louis Vuitton Cologne Perfume collection, Pacific Chill, captures the light of a new day warming the skin and the sense of well-being and vitality it brings. Inspired by California’s health and wellness culture, the fragrance has a cool and purifying vibe that combines notes of blackcurrant, carrot seed and aromatic herbs. With the aptly named Pacific Chill, master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud has built a truly Californian adventure.
Themed around “endless wonderment and boundless inspiration”, Diptyque’s Middle East collection comprises twin fragrances Eau Nabati and Eau Rihla. The first is described as a garden of dreams, with fresh, green qualities of bergamot, zest by petitgrain and notes of immortelle flowers. The latter is likened to a long travel novel, dominated by vivid Pink peppercorn spice scents paired with the woody aroma of Atlas cedar. The new eau de parfums are presented in matte gold bottles, expressing the “intricately carved works of art they encapsulate”.
A tribute to the selfless dedication of women throughout history, Rose of No Man’s Land is neither delicate nor saccharine, but has a scent that expresses the independence of spirit. As such, Byredo’s newest fragrance is complex and multi-layered, combining notes of Turkish rose absolute at its core with a base of papyrus and white amber.
Homegrown skincare brand Cary is launching in Hong Kong this summer 2023. Founded by Matteo Cheung, Cary aims to address male skincare concerns using products developed with a proprietary C-Remedial Complex. Its hero product, the Under Eye Correction Tinted Eye Cream, combines hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate the skin and botanical ingredients to repair pigmentation and volume loss. At the same time, it provides SPF15 for daily protection against UV rays and is available in two shades to match a broad spectrum of skin tones.
Serge Lutens is adding a new body lotion to its Matin Lutens collection, to be used with the cleansing gel and eau de parfum from the same series. The aptly named L’eau Serge Lutens Body Lotion is described to have a fresh, moisturising texture that “envelops the skin in an ever-so-light veil of invisible softness” and can be used in the final step of your morning routine for a “complete sensory experience”.