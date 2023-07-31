Beauty Sweep: Dior’s Forever Cushion and Rouge Blush, Hourglass’ Veil Hydrating Skin Tint and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this August 2023.

Light and refreshing, that’s what this month’s new beauty releases are all about. If you’re going out to enjoy the sun, glam up with the super moisturising Veil Hydrating Skin Tint from Hourglass and swipe on a light layer of Rouge Blush from Dior. If you prefer to stay indoors in the AC, give your eyes a little TLC with Augustinus Bader’s The Eye Patches and spritz on some of Jurlique’s Exclusive Edition Aloe Vera Mist. Read on to see August’s best beauty launches.

New-in Beauty Launches for August 2023: