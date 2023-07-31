Beauty Sweep: Dior’s Forever Cushion and Rouge Blush, Hourglass’ Veil Hydrating Skin Tint and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this August 2023.
Light and refreshing, that’s what this month’s new beauty releases are all about. If you’re going out to enjoy the sun, glam up with the super moisturising Veil Hydrating Skin Tint from Hourglass and swipe on a light layer of Rouge Blush from Dior. If you prefer to stay indoors in the AC, give your eyes a little TLC with Augustinus Bader’s The Eye Patches and spritz on some of Jurlique’s Exclusive Edition Aloe Vera Mist. Read on to see August’s best beauty launches.
New-in Beauty Launches for August 2023:
Dior brings us a double take this month with the re-release of the Forever Cushion foundation and the new-generation Rouge Blush. The new foundation is encapsulated in a customisable portable case that is “more couture than ever”. It’s available in two finishes, no-transfer matte and hydrating glow. Meanwhile, Dior’s iconic healthy-glow blush arrives reinvented with 16 ultra-pigmented shades in four finishes.
Ditch the heavy foundation for Hourglass’ Veil Hydrating Skin Tint this summertime. A lightweight tint that instantly boosts the skin’s hydration levels by 52 percent, this new formula provides a sheer veil of coverage to diffuse imperfections and even skin tone. Key ingredients, most of which are naturally derived, include meadowfoam seed oil, hyaluronic acid, squalene and a rambutan blend.
Created in response to skin issues arising from Covid-19, Tatcha’s The Indigo Collection harnesses the soothing power of Japanese indigo, which contains tryptanthrin and indirubin, plant compounds proven to demonstrate skin-calming properties. The Indigo Cleansing Balm is a fragrance-free balm that gently cleanses and removes makeup, while improving skin barrier function.
Light and refreshing for summer, Augustinus Bader’s new revitalising hydrogel eye patches hydrate, brighten and smooth the eye area. Powered by the brand’s Trigger Factor Complex, The Eye Patches comes in a pack of six to reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles. Just leave it on for 20 minutes after cleansing the skin, and you’re good to go.
Herbaceous with an uplifting fragrance, Jurlique’s Exclusive Edition Aloe Vera Mist is perfect for freshening up this summer. Packed with the brand’s own farm-grown Australian Aloe Vera extract and naturally derived humectants, plus a scent that combines citrus, green tea and cedarwood, the refreshing formula can be lightly misted throughout the day to keep your complexion refreshed.
Aesop has added to its body care range with three Bar Soaps named Refresh, Polish and Nurture. Distinguished by their effects and aroma, Refresh delivers a non-drying cleanse and brings together citrus and floral notes; Polish offers gentle exfoliation and has a green, camphoraceous character; and Nurture offers a mild, non-perturbing cleanse ideal for dry skin, with a woody, herbaceous aroma. Each slab weighs 150 grams and is compact enough to fit comfortably in the hand or in a diminutive travel case.