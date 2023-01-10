Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s Do Son collection, Tom Ford Beauty’s Rose Prick series and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this January 2023.
Happy new year! 2023 is going to be big for beauty lovers, let me tell ya. For starters, just this month we’ve got eight beauty releases — and this is not even including Chinese New Year or Valentine’s Day specials. Highlights for January include Diptyque’s time-limited Do Son Collection, presented with an original short film by Parisian studio Werlen Meyer; Tom Ford’s Rose Prick Collection, where the brand’s most popular makeup products are revamped into a matte pink packaging; and a new cruelty-free cleansing balm by Hong Kong native label Odriem. Read on for the must-haves to start your year on a good note.
New-in Beauty Launches for January 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Diptyque's Do Son Collection
- Tom Ford Beauty's Rose Prick Collection
- Fenty Skin's Watch Ya Tone Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum
- Estee Lauder's Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Sculpted Transformation Creme
- Jurlique's Rare Rose Face Oil
- Jo Malone London's Cologne Intense Collection
- L'Occitane's Almond Shower Oil
- Odriem's Star Aura Cleansing Balm
Diptyque’s Do Son perfume has been given a creative rebirth this year in a collaboration with young Parisian studio Werlen Meyer. In a short film inspired by the childhood memories of Yves Coueslant, one of the perfumer’s founders, Diptyque brings you back to the source of Do Son following the trail of Vietnamese junk boats and tuberoses. A time-limited collection is thus born, highlighting all of the perfume’s green, aquatic, floral, creamy and sunny facets in fragrance, body care and candle form.
Ringing in the new year, Tom Ford Beauty is revamping some of its hero makeup products into a popular matte pink packaging inspired by the classic Rose Prick fragrance. Enter the Rose Prick Collection, made up of two Satin Matte Lip Colors #26 To Die For and #57 Naked Rose; two Eye Color Quads #01 Forbidden Pink and #35 Rose Topaz; and one Cushion Compact Case. Gift your loved ones an individual product or even the whole collection, if you’re feeling generous, for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.
Dark spots, begone! Fenty Skin’s newest launch is the Watch Ya Tone serum, a concentrated cocktail of powerful dark spot-fighting ingredients to give you brighter skin. Composed of 5% niacinamide, vitamin C, liquorice root extract and Barbados cherry, the serum not only boosts radiance but also fades the look of dark areas and discolourations. According to founder and singer Rihanna herself, results start showing in just one week and will continue to become more visible and significant over time.
Visibly sculpted, radiantly energised — this is what Estee Lauder promises after you use its new Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Sculpted Transformation Creme. Powered by a concentration of exclusive Black Diamond Truffle Extract and potent SIRT-2 youth-sustaining technology, the creme improves six facets of your face — lifting the jawline, cheeks and nasolabial folds and smoothing out forehead lines, necklines and glabellar wrinkles.
Since its establishment in 1985, Jurlique has grown its own roses using advanced biodynamic farming methods in South Australia. In 2023, the brand developed its rose series a step further with the launch of the Rare Rose Face Oil. Using supercritical CO2 extraction, the natural fragrance of the Jurlique rose and its aromatherapeutic properties are captured at a high concentration and used as an extract. Simply massage three to five drops on the forehead, cheeks and chin for a boost of moisture to enhance skin elasticity and suppleness.
Explore the mysterious faraway lands with Jo Malone London’s Cologne Intense Collection this January. The perfumer brings you on a sensually scented adventure from the fragrant vetiver on Madagascar island to the blooming Damask Rose along the Mediterranean coast. Packaged in new bottle designs of deep, warm colours, nine fragrances are now available, including Cypress & Grapevine; Oud & Bergamot; and Dark Amber & Ginger Lily.
Treat yourself this 2023 with a premium-level home spa treatment. Part of L’Occitane’s Almond series, which also includes an exfoliating paste, facial concentrate and skin oil, the new Almond Shower Oil enriches your skin with silky textures and long-lasting softness. Made with the finest quality golden oil extracted from almonds from Provence, the oil keeps your body nourished with a deliciously addictive almond scent all day long, without the slightest sense of stickiness.
We love a homegrown brand here at Lifestyle Asia, and vegan clean beauty label Odriem is definitely one on the list. Founded by Weirdo Beauty, an independent targeted skin management centre, Odriem unveils its first facial cleanser, the new Star Aura Cleansing Balm, this January. Empowered by three key active ingredients, wild rosella extract, raspberry seed oil and Bulgarian rose hydrate, the balm not only removes makeup and excess sebum for all skin types, but also protects the integrity of the skin barrier at the same time. Odriem’s other products include two skin-boosting serums, the Sunshine Serum Ampoule and Moonshine Serum Ampoule.