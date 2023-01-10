facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s Do Son collection, Tom Ford Beauty’s Rose Prick series and more
Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s Do Son collection, Tom Ford Beauty’s Rose Prick series and more
Beauty & Grooming
10 Jan 2023 05:30 PM

Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s Do Son collection, Tom Ford Beauty’s Rose Prick series and more

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s Do Son collection, Tom Ford Beauty’s Rose Prick series and more
Beauty & Grooming
Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s Do Son collection, Tom Ford Beauty’s Rose Prick series and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this January 2023.

Happy new year! 2023 is going to be big for beauty lovers, let me tell ya. For starters, just this month we’ve got eight beauty releases — and this is not even including Chinese New Year or Valentine’s Day specials. Highlights for January include Diptyque’s time-limited Do Son Collection, presented with an original short film by Parisian studio Werlen Meyer; Tom Ford’s Rose Prick Collection, where the brand’s most popular makeup products are revamped into a matte pink packaging; and a new cruelty-free cleansing balm by Hong Kong native label Odriem. Read on for the must-haves to start your year on a good note.

New-in Beauty Launches for January 2023:

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /8

Diptyque's Do Son Collection
Diptyque's Do Son Collection

Diptyque’s Do Son perfume has been given a creative rebirth this year in a collaboration with young Parisian studio Werlen Meyer. In a short film inspired by the childhood memories of Yves Coueslant, one of the perfumer’s founders, Diptyque brings you back to the source of Do Son following the trail of Vietnamese junk boats and tuberoses. A time-limited collection is thus born, highlighting all of the perfume’s green, aquatic, floral, creamy and sunny facets in fragrance, body care and candle form.

Do Son eau de toilette – Limited Edition
HK$1,220/100ml; HK$640/30ml
Do Son eau de parfum – Limited Edition
HK$1,420/75ml
Do Son Hand & Body Gel – Limited Edition
HK$410
Do Son Soap Set – Limited Edition
HK$520/3x50g
Tubereuse scented candle – Limited Edition
HK$560/190g
Tubereuse scented candle – Catalog
HK$1,600/600g
Get it here

2 /8

Tom Ford Beauty's Rose Prick Collection
Tom Ford Beauty's Rose Prick Collection

Ringing in the new year, Tom Ford Beauty is revamping some of its hero makeup products into a popular matte pink packaging inspired by the classic Rose Prick fragrance. Enter the Rose Prick Collection, made up of two Satin Matte Lip Colors #26 To Die For and #57 Naked Rose; two Eye Color Quads #01 Forbidden Pink and #35 Rose Topaz; and one Cushion Compact Case. Gift your loved ones an individual product or even the whole collection, if you’re feeling generous, for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.

Rose Prick Lip Color Satin Matte
HK$495
Rose Prick Eye Color Quad
HK$775
Rose Prick Cushion Compact Case
HK$380
Get it here

3 /8

Fenty Skin's Watch Ya Tone Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum
Fenty Skin's Watch Ya Tone Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum

Dark spots, begone! Fenty Skin’s newest launch is the Watch Ya Tone serum, a concentrated cocktail of powerful dark spot-fighting ingredients to give you brighter skin. Composed of 5% niacinamide, vitamin C, liquorice root extract and Barbados cherry, the serum not only boosts radiance but also fades the look of dark areas and discolourations. According to founder and singer Rihanna herself, results start showing in just one week and will continue to become more visible and significant over time.

Watch Ya Tone Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum
HK$360
Watch Ya Tone Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum (Refill)
HK$330
Get it here

4 /8

Estee Lauder's Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Sculpted Transformation Creme
Estee Lauder's Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Sculpted Transformation Creme

Visibly sculpted, radiantly energised — this is what Estee Lauder promises after you use its new Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Sculpted Transformation Creme. Powered by a concentration of exclusive Black Diamond Truffle Extract and potent SIRT-2 youth-sustaining technology, the creme improves six facets of your face — lifting the jawline, cheeks and nasolabial folds and smoothing out forehead lines, necklines and glabellar wrinkles.

Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Sculpted Transformation Creme 50ml
HK$4,725
Get it here

5 /8

Jurlique's Rare Rose Face Oil
Jurlique's Rare Rose Face Oil

Since its establishment in 1985, Jurlique has grown its own roses using advanced biodynamic farming methods in South Australia. In 2023, the brand developed its rose series a step further with the launch of the Rare Rose Face Oil. Using supercritical CO2 extraction, the natural fragrance of the Jurlique rose and its aromatherapeutic properties are captured at a high concentration and used as an extract. Simply massage three to five drops on the forehead, cheeks and chin for a boost of moisture to enhance skin elasticity and suppleness.

Rare Rose Face Oil
HK$370/30ml
Get it here

6 /8

Jo Malone London's Cologne Intense Collection
Jo Malone London's Cologne Intense Collection

Explore the mysterious faraway lands with Jo Malone London’s Cologne Intense Collection this January. The perfumer brings you on a sensually scented adventure from the fragrant vetiver on Madagascar island to the blooming Damask Rose along the Mediterranean coast. Packaged in new bottle designs of deep, warm colours, nine fragrances are now available, including Cypress & Grapevine; Oud & Bergamot; and Dark Amber & Ginger Lily.

Cologne Intense
HK$1,215/50ml; HK$1,750/100ml
Cologne Intense Home Candle
HK$720/200g
Cologne Intense Diffuser
HK$1,010/165ml
Body Crème
HK$400/50ml; HK$990/175ml
Shower Oil
HK$545/250ml
Velvet Rose & Oud Dry Body Oil
HK$750/100ml
Velvet Rose & Oud Hair Mist
HK$575/30ml
Myrrh & Tonka Room Spray
HK$565/100ml
Get it here

7 /8

L'Occitane's Almond Shower Oil
L'Occitane's Almond Shower Oil

Treat yourself this 2023 with a premium-level home spa treatment. Part of L’Occitane’s Almond series, which also includes an exfoliating paste, facial concentrate and skin oil, the new Almond Shower Oil enriches your skin with silky textures and long-lasting softness. Made with the finest quality golden oil extracted from almonds from Provence, the oil keeps your body nourished with a deliciously addictive almond scent all day long, without the slightest sense of stickiness.

Almond Shower Oil 250ml
HK$220/250ml; HK$355/500ml
Get it here

8 /8

Odriem's Star Aura Cleansing Balm
Odriem's Star Aura Cleansing Balm

We love a homegrown brand here at Lifestyle Asia, and vegan clean beauty label Odriem is definitely one on the list. Founded by Weirdo Beauty, an independent targeted skin management centre, Odriem unveils its first facial cleanser, the new Star Aura Cleansing Balm, this January. Empowered by three key active ingredients, wild rosella extract, raspberry seed oil and Bulgarian rose hydrate, the balm not only removes makeup and excess sebum for all skin types, but also protects the integrity of the skin barrier at the same time. Odriem’s other products include two skin-boosting serums, the Sunshine Serum Ampoule and Moonshine Serum Ampoule.

Star Aura Cleansing Balm
HK$468/100ml
Get it here
Lead and featured images courtesy of Fenty Skin
Skincare Beauty Hong Kong L'Occitane Estee Lauder Jurlique Diptyque Jo Malone Tom Ford Tom Ford Beauty Jo Malone London fenty beauty fenty skin Beauty Sweep new beauty products Odriem
You might also like ...
Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s Do Son collection, Tom Ford Beauty’s Rose Prick series and more

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.