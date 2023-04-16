Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s L’Eau Papier, Byredo’s Remembrance eyeshadow palette and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this April 2023.

Happy April! This month, multiple beauty brands, from luxury to high street, are helping us transition from spring to summer with their new beauty releases. For fragrances, we’ve got Gucci Beauty’s Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense, Diptyque’s L’Eau Papier and Aesop’s Gloam Eau de Parfum. Makeup-wise, Hermès Plein Air H Trio Collection, Byredo’s Remembrance Eyeshadow Palette and Fenty Beauty’s Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara are here to help you create your summertime looks. Read on for more details.

New-in Beauty Launches for April 2023: