Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s L’Eau Papier, Byredo’s Remembrance eyeshadow palette and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this April 2023.
Happy April! This month, multiple beauty brands, from luxury to high street, are helping us transition from spring to summer with their new beauty releases. For fragrances, we’ve got Gucci Beauty’s Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense, Diptyque’s L’Eau Papier and Aesop’s Gloam Eau de Parfum. Makeup-wise, Hermès Plein Air H Trio Collection, Byredo’s Remembrance Eyeshadow Palette and Fenty Beauty’s Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara are here to help you create your summertime looks. Read on for more details.
New-in Beauty Launches for April 2023:
We can’t have a Beauty Sweep article and not highlight my favourite beauty brand, can we? Gucci Beauty has just unveiled the Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense, a blend by master perfumer Alberto MorillaS that weaves the floral signature of jasmine bud extract and ruberose with Rangoon creeper into an embodied essence. Inspired by the “magnetic forces of the moonlight”, this potent fragrance encourages the wearer to bloom into their truest selves.
New to the Hermès Plein Air collection is the H Trio, two new powders described to be as pure and light as air. The Healthy Glow Mineral Powder is a semi-matte and pigmented powder that brings natural warmth to the skin; whilst the Iridescent Mineral Powder has a high concentration of mother-of-pearl to create a multifaceted iridescent finish. Between the two products, seven colour combinations share a palette of shades inspired by the sunlight, all of which can be blended for buildable intensity and long-lasting results.
Byredo’s latest limited edition eyeshadow palette is a blast to the past. Created by Lucia Pica, Creative Image & Makeup Partner at the beauty company, Remembrance evokes “an idea of the past in the present; an idea of memory as something between fact and a dream”. 18 shades, from light to dark, through metallic, matte and glistening shine, are packaged neatly in a case designed by Ben Gorham, Byredo’s Founder and Creative Director.
Like a blank piece of paper after which it is named, Diptyque’s L’Eau Papier is a way for each wearer to express their unique individuality, with the fragrance producing different results from one skin to another. Created by perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin, the new woody perfume of clove, cinnamon and flowers is neither too masculine nor feminine, defying gender codes. Reinforcing this concept, French artist Alix Waline has designed its minimalist bottle with no recognisable figure or scenery, but rather an abstract composition in black and white.
Suited for all genders, in particular observers, soul-searchers and theorists, Aesop’s just-launched Gloam Eau de Parfum is akin to a warm breeze through drapes and the quietude that comes from rest. It joins the Othertopias collection — also comprising Miraceti, Karst, Erémia and Eidesis — with its rousing florals of sweet orange flower, warm jasmine sambac and an earthy combination of iris and patchouli.
Singer, actress and businesswoman Rihanna is back with another beauty launch. This time, it’s a new mascara that delivers “voluptuous volume” with its creamy formula and uniquely tapered precision brush. The just-released Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara is suitable for all lash types — short, dense, fine or long — and is sweat, transfer and humidity-resistant so that your eyes can stay bold and beautiful all day even in the humid Hong Kong weather.