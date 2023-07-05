Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s summer collection, Rituals relaunches The Ritual of Karma and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this July 2023.

What time is it? Summertime! …and also time for a new round of beauty releases! July is all about finally accepting and embracing the hot, humid weather in Hong Kong, preferably with a cabinet of new beauty products. For starters, Diptyque has just released its third annual summer collection inspired by Mediterranean landscapes. Next, Rituals has relaunched The Ritual of Karma collection, which celebrates the infinite energy of summer. Then we’ve got Issey Miyake’s A Drop d’Issey Eau de Parfum Essentielle, a nature-themed fragrance; and La Mer’s Limited-Edition Blue Heart Crème, with proceeds supporting ocean advocacy initiatives and partnerships. Read on to find out more.

New-in Beauty Launches for July 2023: