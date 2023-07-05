facebook
Beauty Sweep: Diptyque's summer collection, Rituals relaunches The Ritual of Karma and more
05 Jul 2023

Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s summer collection, Rituals relaunches The Ritual of Karma and more

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s summer collection, Rituals relaunches The Ritual of Karma and more
Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s summer collection, Rituals relaunches The Ritual of Karma and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this July 2023.

What time is it? Summertime! …and also time for a new round of beauty releases! July is all about finally accepting and embracing the hot, humid weather in Hong Kong, preferably with a cabinet of new beauty products. For starters, Diptyque has just released its third annual summer collection inspired by Mediterranean landscapes. Next, Rituals has relaunched The Ritual of Karma collection, which celebrates the infinite energy of summer. Then we’ve got Issey Miyake’s A Drop d’Issey Eau de Parfum Essentielle, a nature-themed fragrance; and La Mer’s Limited-Edition Blue Heart Crème, with proceeds supporting ocean advocacy initiatives and partnerships. Read on to find out more.

New-in Beauty Launches for July 2023:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Diptyque's Summer Collection 2023
Diptyque's Summer Collection 2023

Diptyque’s annual summer series is back for its third edition. This year’s collection takes inspiration from the nature found in the Mediterranean landscapes where Yves Coueslant and Desmond Knox-Leet, two members of the trio who founded Diptyque, met to recharge themselves. The limited edition list of essential items includes the Ilio Eau de Toilette, Ilio Hair Mist, Ready-to-Perfume Fan and more, inviting you to slow down and relax with the rhythm of summer.

Ilio Eau de Toilette
HK$1,220/100ml
Ilio Hair Mist
HK$470/30ml
Ready-to-Perfume Fan
HK$1450
Summer Body Spray
HK$480/100ml
Citronnelle Home Fragrance Diffuser
HK$1530
Citronnelle Candle — Classic Format
HK$560
Citronnelle Candle — Giant Format
HK$2700
Get it here

Rituals' The Ritual of Karma
Rituals' The Ritual of Karma

Inspired by the infinite energy of summer, The Ritual of Karma series encourages its user to live with good karma and practise kindness. Recently relaunched by Rituals, the collection features a new and improved formulation with a unique Hydra-Boost Complex enriched with white tea and lotus flower. Body care products come in the form of body scrubs, shower gels and more; and home products include fragrance sticks, car perfumes and others.

Salt Body Scrub
HK$195/300g
Body Lotion Mousse
HK$160/150ml
Body Mask
HK$195/125ml
Hair & Body Mist
HK$225/50ml
Shimmering Body Oil
HK$260/100ml
Shower Oil
HK$115/200ml
Foaming Shower Gel
HK$115/200ml
Cooling After Sun Shower Gel
HK$115/200ml
Hand Wash
HK$125/300ml
Sun Face Cream SPF 30
HK$195/50ml
Get it here

Bvlgari's Allegra Ma'Magnifica Eau de Parfum
Bvlgari's Allegra Ma'Magnifica Eau de Parfum

The “Italian mamma” is Italy’s more enduring figure. Balancing feminity and motherhood, she serves as the inspiration for the latest addition to the Bvlgari Allegra collection. The new Ma’Magnifica, a tribute to the mothers we love, reveals spicy, woody and fresh complexity paired with Bulgari sandalwood essence. It arrives bottled in a pink, purple and amethyst flacon, alluding to the floral fragrance within, just like the women that inspire it.

Allegra Ma'Magnifica Eau de Parfum
HK$1,420/50ml; HK$2,080/100ml
Get it here

Issey Miyake's A Drop d’Issey Eau de Parfum Essentielle
Issey Miyake's A Drop d’Issey Eau de Parfum Essentielle

After A Drop d’Issey and A Drop d’Issey Eau de Parfum Fraîche, Issey Miyake releases the next chapter of its nature-themed perfumes, A Drop d’Issey Eau de Parfum Essentielle. Continuing the story of an enchanted voyage into nature where the previous fragrances left off, the new “drop” celebrates floral and vegetal notes inspired by a drop of water evaporating with the rays of the sun as they filter through the trees.

A Drop d’Issey Eau de Parfum Essentielle
HK$530/30ml; HK$790/50ml; HK$1,030/90ml
Get it here

La Mer's Limited-Edition Blue Heart Crème
La Mer's Limited-Edition Blue Heart Crème

As a brand born from the sea and powered by the self-regenerative properties of kelp, La Mer is giving back with its Limited-Edition Blue Heart Crème. Delivering “healing moisture, daily protection and energised natural repair”, the ultra-rich cream is packed in an exclusive decorative jar that highlights La Mer’s dedication to supporting ocean advocacy initiatives and partnerships throughout the years.

Limited-Edition Blue Heart Crème
HK$3,085/60ml
Get it here

Byredo's Mangue de Tamil Nadu
Byredo's Mangue de Tamil Nadu

Mangue de Tamil Nadu is the latest addition to Byredo Makeup’s limited-edition Flavoured Lip Balms for summer 2023. Infused with the juicy flavour of sweet Indian mango, the nourishing balm arrives in a curvilinear metal case in a new purple colourway. Like the other balms in the collection, Mangue de Tamil Nadu is made from 100 percen natural-origin and vegan ingredients, including castor and jojoba seed oils, shea butter, as well as bran and carnauba waxes.

Mangue de Tamil Nadu
HK$345/2.5g
Get it here

Dior's Backstage Rosy Glow
Dior's Backstage Rosy Glow

10 years after its launch, Dior has reinvented its iconic Rosy Glow blush with a new formula and new shades to suit different skin tones. Under the impulsion of Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director at Dior Makeup, the blush gains two new shades, 012 Rosewood and 015 Cherry, in addition to the existing 001 Pink and 004 Coral colours. Each palette is infused with eosin and reacts to the pH and humidity levels of the skin to enhance natural glow and add a touch of fresh, customised colour.

Backstage Rosy Glow
HK$380
Get it here

Laura Mercier's High Vibe Lip Color
Laura Mercier's High Vibe Lip Color

Laura Mercier wants to brighten up your summer with its new High Vibe Lip Color, a weightless formula made with guava oil that applies a vivid coat of colour with a melting sensation that amps up your lips. The lippie is available in 10 energetic shades to suit all occasions, including Mercier’s personal favourites Chestnut Rose #Peek and Mauve Red #Buzz.

High Vibe Lip Color
HK$280/1.4g
Get it here
Lead and featured images courtesy of Diptyque
