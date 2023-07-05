Beauty Sweep: Diptyque’s summer collection, Rituals relaunches The Ritual of Karma and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this July 2023.
What time is it? Summertime! …and also time for a new round of beauty releases! July is all about finally accepting and embracing the hot, humid weather in Hong Kong, preferably with a cabinet of new beauty products. For starters, Diptyque has just released its third annual summer collection inspired by Mediterranean landscapes. Next, Rituals has relaunched The Ritual of Karma collection, which celebrates the infinite energy of summer. Then we’ve got Issey Miyake’s A Drop d’Issey Eau de Parfum Essentielle, a nature-themed fragrance; and La Mer’s Limited-Edition Blue Heart Crème, with proceeds supporting ocean advocacy initiatives and partnerships. Read on to find out more.
New-in Beauty Launches for July 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Diptyque’s annual summer series is back for its third edition. This year’s collection takes inspiration from the nature found in the Mediterranean landscapes where Yves Coueslant and Desmond Knox-Leet, two members of the trio who founded Diptyque, met to recharge themselves. The limited edition list of essential items includes the Ilio Eau de Toilette, Ilio Hair Mist, Ready-to-Perfume Fan and more, inviting you to slow down and relax with the rhythm of summer.
Inspired by the infinite energy of summer, The Ritual of Karma series encourages its user to live with good karma and practise kindness. Recently relaunched by Rituals, the collection features a new and improved formulation with a unique Hydra-Boost Complex enriched with white tea and lotus flower. Body care products come in the form of body scrubs, shower gels and more; and home products include fragrance sticks, car perfumes and others.
The “Italian mamma” is Italy’s more enduring figure. Balancing feminity and motherhood, she serves as the inspiration for the latest addition to the Bvlgari Allegra collection. The new Ma’Magnifica, a tribute to the mothers we love, reveals spicy, woody and fresh complexity paired with Bulgari sandalwood essence. It arrives bottled in a pink, purple and amethyst flacon, alluding to the floral fragrance within, just like the women that inspire it.
After A Drop d’Issey and A Drop d’Issey Eau de Parfum Fraîche, Issey Miyake releases the next chapter of its nature-themed perfumes, A Drop d’Issey Eau de Parfum Essentielle. Continuing the story of an enchanted voyage into nature where the previous fragrances left off, the new “drop” celebrates floral and vegetal notes inspired by a drop of water evaporating with the rays of the sun as they filter through the trees.
As a brand born from the sea and powered by the self-regenerative properties of kelp, La Mer is giving back with its Limited-Edition Blue Heart Crème. Delivering “healing moisture, daily protection and energised natural repair”, the ultra-rich cream is packed in an exclusive decorative jar that highlights La Mer’s dedication to supporting ocean advocacy initiatives and partnerships throughout the years.
Mangue de Tamil Nadu is the latest addition to Byredo Makeup’s limited-edition Flavoured Lip Balms for summer 2023. Infused with the juicy flavour of sweet Indian mango, the nourishing balm arrives in a curvilinear metal case in a new purple colourway. Like the other balms in the collection, Mangue de Tamil Nadu is made from 100 percen natural-origin and vegan ingredients, including castor and jojoba seed oils, shea butter, as well as bran and carnauba waxes.
10 years after its launch, Dior has reinvented its iconic Rosy Glow blush with a new formula and new shades to suit different skin tones. Under the impulsion of Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director at Dior Makeup, the blush gains two new shades, 012 Rosewood and 015 Cherry, in addition to the existing 001 Pink and 004 Coral colours. Each palette is infused with eosin and reacts to the pH and humidity levels of the skin to enhance natural glow and add a touch of fresh, customised colour.
Laura Mercier wants to brighten up your summer with its new High Vibe Lip Color, a weightless formula made with guava oil that applies a vivid coat of colour with a melting sensation that amps up your lips. The lippie is available in 10 energetic shades to suit all occasions, including Mercier’s personal favourites Chestnut Rose #Peek and Mauve Red #Buzz.